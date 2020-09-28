New Fortnite Grenade Launcher Minigun Mix Leaks

The start of Fortnite Season 4 saw a return of some of the more wacky items from the past, most notably the Boogie Bomb.

For a while, it seemed like Epic Games was moving away from these types of items, but now it looks like they have shifted gears and started to embrace some of the more crazy weapons and items in the game.

A new leak has shown that there’s a new heavy weapon being worked on that a leaker is calling a blend between a minigun and a grenade launcher, and that sounds extremely intriguing. Let’s take a look at what we know so far about it.

Leaked Heavy Weapon

A new Heavy Weapon is in the works. It may be a cross between a Grenade Launcher and a Minigun. A prototype mesh is included, which appears to be a minigun without its barrel. Really interesting weapon in the works, stay tuned. Gun stats + Mesh in pics below. pic.twitter.com/600kpmfUIh — Mang0e – Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) September 28, 2020

Fortnite leaker Mang0e describes this upcoming weapon as a cross between the grenade launcher and the minigun, and it’s really anybody’s guess as to what that could mean.

It’s hard to imagine Epic adding in a gun that is able to just pump out grenades at the rate of the minigun, so it has to mean something else.

Then again, having explosive rounds come out of the minigun could be interesting. It’s possible this type of gun could be used to blow down walls, but just deal minimal damage to players.

According to the leaked weapon stats, this won’t necessarily be the case as we see it does 67 damage to players, but depending on the fire rate, that might end up being far too powerful.

Next Update?

There’s a chance, like Mystique’s Mythic weapon, that this could arrive in the next update.

The rumors that are currently swirling around suggest that this update, v14.30, could be arriving as early as this week, so that’ll definitely be something exciting to look forward to as it’s been quite a while since we’ve had two weeks in a row of updates.

This has been an action packing season so far, so it’s cool to see Epic Games keep the excitement rolling with special events and map updates as often as they have.

