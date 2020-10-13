Fortnite Halloween Decorations Begin Going Up on Island

Following the release of Fortnite v14.30, we’re finally getting our first taste of what the island will look like when Fortnitemares rolls into town.

For those out of the loop, Fortnitemares is the annual Halloween event that comes to Fortnite each year, and it’s usually one of the most exciting times of the year. In fact, when the game first launched back in 2017, the first event was Fortnitemares.

While the event in its entirety isn’t quite here, you can still see the decorations going up around the island, and there’s even going to be a Halloween shop that players can visit in the game.

Let’s take a look at how we can celebrate for now.

Things Are Getting Spooky

Looks like Superstore will be turned into a Halloween Shop ''HeyBoo'' pic.twitter.com/ZODnlKRfbi — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) October 13, 2020

People may have already seen this one coming from a mile away, but this big superstore has now transformed into a Halloween store. It looks like you’ll be able to throw on your favorite Fortnitemares skin and eliminate your foes in style here.

Several players are reporting the store is already changed, so jump in and take a look for yourself!

This isn’t the only Fortnitemares change that’s here before the actual event either, because you should now be able to see people putting up decorations all over the island.

Some halloween decorations around the map Fortnitemares is coming… pic.twitter.com/aryxmxUrPF — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) October 13, 2020

All of these images are courtesy of Fortnite leaker FortTory.

When Does Fortnitemares Begin?

As for the actual start of Fortnitemares, we’re probably a week or two out from that. Epic likes to wait closer to Halloween before they make their event go live, and we’re still not even halfway through October.

Last year’s event started October 29, so we’re a couple of weeks out from that, but it’ll likely be here before you know it.

Not to get your hopes up, but the Fortnitemares Battle Bus could actually be arriving well before that date, so let’s keep an eye out for that. Until then, enjoy the new Halloween store!

