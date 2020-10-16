New Fortnitemares “Fancy Kevin” Skin Leaks

It’s not all that of a surprise that Fortnite’s annual Halloween event, Fortnitemares, will be getting a set of new skins to celebrate the occasion.

This time of the year has always been one of the coolest in Fortnite as we usually get some sort of in-game event and a new set of challenges to complete. Of course, we can’t forget about the skins either as everyone knows how popular the Skull Trooper was when it first came out.

One of the biggest events from Fortnite Chapter 1 was the journey of Kevin the Cube, the name of that purple cube that was slowly making its way across the map.

A new leak has suggested that he could be making a return to the game in skin form. Here’s a look at what we know so far.

Kevin the Skin

FORTNITEMARES SKIN INFO: A male "Fancy Kevin" skin set + wrap will be coming with this year's Fortnitemares. This outfit will be a new edition to the Cube Series. Materials exist in the files, and some upcoming CID's I obtained back me up. Concept artists, do your worst! pic.twitter.com/mvWUGWrCK6 — Mang0e👻- Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) October 16, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker Mang0e, there is a set with a skin and wrap called “Fancy Kevin” and it will be arriving in time for Fortnitemares.

The set will become part of the Cube series, which is just something that indicates a group of cosmetics belong to a certain collection.

This leaker says the materials for this do exist in the files, but we just don’t know what they look like yet.

Kevin is Never Truly Gone

Ever since Kevin dissolved into Loot Lake, there have been players from all across the spectrum who have been calling for his return.

His name is featured on a sign at Steamy Stacks, but there are fans out there who want more, and it looks like their wish could finally come true in time for Fortnitemares.

Keep in mind that this remains just a leak for now, so it’s important to take it with a grain of salt. We’re still likely a few weeks away from Fortnitemares, but we’ll definitely be getting some new skins, so let’s just hope this is one of them.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to keep on being patient.

