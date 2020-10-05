Fortnite Leak Reveals Unreleased Marvel Character’s Ability

While Fortnite Season 4 has already introduced a ton of Marvel skins, it doesn’t look like Epic Games has any intentions of stopping soon as it looks like there’s another ability that’s getting ready for release.

Back in September, we reported there was still a mysterious Marvel character that still hasn’t been released, and at this point we don’t even know if it’ll actually be a skin or just an ability.

We’ve seen abilities come into the game without adding a skin, Venom and Black Panther as recent examples. Of course, they could still get their own skins, but it seems a bit strange to release their abilities and skins at different times.

Leaked Ability Effects

Here is an overview of some of the particles that are in the game files for an upcoming boss ability/weapon called "cherry" in the game files. Some particles don't show up because they are unfinished but you can see their names [Credit @AthenaBigBoi & @SizzyLeaks if used] pic.twitter.com/F55GixJTTp — Sizzy • Fortnite Leaks (@SizzyLeaks) October 4, 2020

Fortnite leaker Sizzy revealed some of the particle effects that’ll be coming to the game when the new ability launches.

The leaker says this is from an upcoming boss ability called “Cherry” in the game files, which links it back to the leak from September.

It’s tough to tell exactly when this will appear in the game, but given we can see some of the effects, it does seem like it’ll be sooner rather than later.

With Fortnitemares presumably happening some time this month, we might have to wait until then to find out exactly what’s going on.

What Heroes Are Still Coming?

Fortnite Season 4 wraps up on November 30, so there’s still plenty of time for Epic to add in some new abilities and heroes if they choose to do so.

With Halloween coming up, there’s even a chance we could see some skins from the spookier side of Marvel such as Venom or even Morbius.

Blade has already come to the game, but he doesn’t actually have any vampires to hunt, so Morbius would actually make a good addition.

We’re just as excited to find out what’s in the store for the rest of the season as you are, so just keep an eye open for some new info!

READ NEXT: Where to Find Every Fortnite Season 4 Week 6 XP Coin