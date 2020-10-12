Fortnite Marvel Knockout Super Series Could Add Venom Skin

The news about the Marvel Knockout Super Series opens the door for Epic Games to add all sorts of new superhero skins to Fortnite Season 4.

There have been plenty of skins that are rumored to arrive in the future with Daredevil, Venom, Ghost Rider and Captain Marvel being just some of the prominent names mentioned.

With there being three more tournaments following this Daredevil Cup, that leaves the door open for Epic to make all of these skins available through the in-game tournaments first before releasing them in the item shop.

It’s an interesting method of releasing skins, but it definitely wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen Epic give cosmetics away like this.

Venom? Captain Marvel? Black Panther?

The Daredevil outfit will be given to winners of the Daredevil cup which takes place on Wednesday! There will be 3 more cups which will most likely feature other Marvel characters!! (Maybe Venom, Black Panther & Captain Marvel..? 👀) — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks 🎃 (@ShiinaBR) October 12, 2020

Nearly every character who has been on a Marvel x Fortnite variant cover has come to the game in some form, so that leaves us with a very small number of characters to select from.

Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR points out the three additional cups could give us Venom, Black Panther and Captain Marvel, which isn’t a bad guess to make at all.

However, given the untimely death of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, we might see Epic go a different direction of releasing this skin into the item shop and having all of the proceeds potentially go to charity.

If they did go that route, then that would leave us with Ghost Rider, which would be another fine option.

When’s The Next Cup?

If Epic Games decides to hold all of these tournaments weekly, then October 21 will be the next time we’ll be able to prove our worth.

Keep in mind, everything about releasing the additional skins is just speculation at this point, and while it does make a lot of sense, you shouldn’t get your hopes up too much.

It’s also important to note that the skins you aren’t able to unlock in these tournaments will still hit the item shop at a later date. The tournaments are just ways to obtain them for free, which is always appreciated, but it’s obviously not going to be an option for most players.

READ NEXT: Fortnite XP Coins Could Hint at Upcoming New POI