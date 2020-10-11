Fortnite XP Coins Could Hint at Upcoming New POI

The start of Fortnite Season 4 brought a lot of map changes to the game and those continued for the first few weeks, but things have slowed down significantly now.

Stark Industries was the last major update to the map, and while that’s not exactly a bad thing, there are still players looking for even more changes to come to the game in the near future.

As you might know, there have been new XP Coins show up each and every week that players can track down to level up their Battle Pass. If you’ve been paying attention to their positions, it could actually end up being a hint of what’s to come.

Let’s take a look at their locations and what it could all mean.

XP Coin Locations Paint an Interesting Picture

In a map posted to Reddit by AeroDassle, the user points out that the XP Coins seem to appear all over the map, except inside of Slurpy Swamp.

This player hypothesizes that this could be because of the fact Epic wants to replace this location with some else in the future.

It’s not a bad guess because you wouldn’t want any of the coins to become unreachable, which would be at risk of happening if Epic decides to get rid of the location entirely. The only question that remains is what would take its place?

Marvel or Fortnitemares?

If Midas is making a return for the Fortnitemares event, it’d make sense for him to do so at The Authority, especially since we’ve been clearing out cobwebs in that area.

On the other hand, another Marvel location could make an appearance, and with it could be the long-rumored Venom skin. There are a lot of locations Epic could choose from the Marvel mythos, so we’re excited to see if they go that route.

Fortnitemares has traditionally given us a spooky POI, so we’d like to see that happen again.

