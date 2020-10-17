Fortnite Party Royale Has a Halloween Concert

We’re officially in the swing of spooky season in both real life and Fortnite. While we haven’t seen much of an in-game hint at Fortnitemares, we have seen some older skins make an appearance.

Halloween is still a few weeks away, but it looks like Epic will be celebrating the occasion with a special Party Royale concert on the day that will surely bring some spookiness to the game. However, we don’t know who will be performing.

There aren’t really that many directions Epic could go when it comes to putting on a Halloween concert, so it’s possible we might even get an actual performer, but instead just get a playlist of typical songs you’d hear around this time of the year.

Whatever the case may be, here’s what we know about the upcoming event so far.

Halloween Show Details

New Interesting String: -"Unlock the exclusive J Balvin style for Party Trooper by attending one of his Party Royale concerts!" — VastBlast – Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) October 13, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker VastBlast, there are hints in the files that the upcoming concert could feature J Balvin, who also has his own McDonald’s meal right now.

Of course, this could just be something that’s planned for the future, but what better way to debut an artist than on Halloween?

The leaker does mention there is a skin by attending one of the concerts, and judging by the name of it, it doesn’t seem to be related to Fortnitemares in any way. This would lead us to believe that Epic has something else planned, but only they would know for sure.

What Does Epic Have Planned For Halloween?

Party Royale haunts us this Halloween…⌛️ Mysteriously, the Party Royale website was updated with a new event at the main stage simply titled "🎵🎃💀". It's set to take place Saturday, Oct 31, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/mKVm1yz3Wi — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 16, 2020

We know Fortnitemares is definitely in the pipeline, but like Halloween, we’re probably still a few weeks away from that as well.

This Party Royale concert is confirmed, but outside of that, all we have left is speculation. Midas has been hinted at for a return, so that’d be interesting to see.

On top of that, we can also expect a bundle of new skins to arrive, and hopefully a set of challenges. Previous Fortnitemares events have had in-game changes and challenges to go with them, so there’s really no reason to expect things to be different this time around.

READ NEXT: Where to Find Every Fortnite Season 4 Week 8 XP Coin