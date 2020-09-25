Where to Find Every XP Coin in Fortnite Week 5

With so many cool Marvel skins available in Fortnite Season 4, you might find yourself wanting to unlock all of their variant foil styles, which will require you to level up well past tier 100 in the Battle Pass.

To do this, you’ll need to get your hands on as much XP as possible, which means it’s worth tracking down the new coins that show up each week.

These won’t give you a ton of experience, but every little drop counts and you don’t really have to go out of your way to grab these. If you completed this week’s Wolverine challenge, then you’ve already come across at least one of the coins, but there are several others you can grab.

Where to Find Every Week 5 XP Coin

Thanks to Reddit user EvidentHS and Pro Game Guides, we have a map of where to find every one of the coins.

Some of them can actually be quite difficult to track down because they aren’t just out in the open. Instead, some will require you to smash some objects or search inside of things. Thankfully, the hidden coins are clearly marked on the map above, so it shouldn’t be too hard for you.

There aren’t really many coins to find, so you should be able to knock them all out in a day if you put some time into actually collecting them.

More Ways to Earn XP

Season 4 is interesting because it will also feature the Fortnite Birthday challenges, which means there are even more ways to gain XP.

These challenges haven’t yet gone live, but they will give players yet another way to level up their accounts this season.

Of course, you’ll also want to make sure you keep up on the daily and weekly challenges as those will help you level up quite fast. With so many ways to earn XP in Fortnite, your work is definitely cut out for you. Now go out there and get that foil Iron Man skin.

