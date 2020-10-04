Where to Find Every Fortnite Season 4 Week 6 XP Coins

With so many cool variant styles of the Marvel skins this Fortnite season, it’s worth your time to track down as much XP as you can in hopes of unlocking them all.

For many players, just unlocking all of the skins is enough, but for those of you out there who want something a bit more, you’ll need to mop up as much experience as you can, which means you’ll need to be playing as much Fortnite as possible.

Something that will help make this grind a bit easier for you is collecting the XP coins that show up each week as those can give you a nice boon.

Here’s a look at where you can find all of the coins from Week 6.

Fortnite Week 6 XP Coins

Thanks to the people at Fortnite.gg, we have a map of where to find all of the Week 6 XP coins, and you can you see that they are scattered all over the land.

Keep in mind that sometimes just knowing the location won’t be enough to find where the coins are, but sometimes you’ll have to break open some objects in the area. You’ll hear the sound of the coin when you’re close, so you shouldn’t have to stray too far from where the map says to go.

How Else You Can Level Up

Outside of collecting these XP coins, another easy way to earn experience will be completing the daily challenges given out by the game.

These can either reward you with 1,000 XP or 10,000, which is a pretty decent bonus considering you don’t really have to go out of your way to finish these off.

At the end of the day, the easiest way to earn XP will be playing the game and completing your challenges. Season 4 wraps up November 30, so there’s still plenty of time left to get all the skins you want.

