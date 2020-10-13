Fortnite Season 4 Week 8 Challenges Leak

Another week of Fortnite is nearly here which means there will be a brand new set of challenges for players to complete as they continue to level up their Battle Pass and beyond to unlock the rare foil skins.

Obviously, getting your hands on as much XP as possible is very important for doing that, which is what makes completing these challenges a very important task for many players.

Following the v14.30 update, we have our first look at the upcoming Season 4 Week 8 challenges, and for the most part, they don’t look like they’ll be too hard to complete.

In fact, it looks like the vast majority of them will be finished just by playing the game as you normally would.

Leaked Week 8 Challenges

Week 8 & 9 Challenges pic.twitter.com/zA6EiBiZoI — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 13, 2020

Thanks to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, who also revealed the Week 9 challenges, we know what to expect when the new week begins on Thursday.

Outside of searching chests, these shouldn’t be too difficult to get done. Here’s what to expect:

Search Chests at Sweaty Sands (0/7)

Eliminations at Stark Industries (0/5)

Drive a car or truck through a rift (0/1)

Eliminate opponents while jumping or falling (0/5)

Headshot Doom Henchmen or Stark Robots (0/35)

Visit different Name Locations in a single match (0/5)

Deal damage to opponents with Assault Rifles or Sniper Rifles (0/15000)

Deal damage to opponents at Misty Meadows (0/500)

All in all, it’s seeming like this week is heavily focused on dealing damage and eliminating players. The damage with assault rifles and snipers challenge will give you 50,000 XP instead of the usual 25,000 due to the sheer amount of damage you have to do.

What Does This Mean For the Future?

Throughout the season, when multiple weeks of challenges leaked it indicated when we’d get our next update.

For example, following v14.20 we saw three weeks of challenges leaked with it, and it wasn’t until all of the weeks passed that we got another update.

This could potentially mean that we’ll be seeing both the Week 8 and 9 challenges go live before v14.40 arrives, and possibly Fortnitemares. Stay tuned.

