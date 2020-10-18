Fortnite Season 4 Week 9 Challenges Leak

We’re entering the home stretch of Fortnite Season 4, and with just over a month left to go, we have a look at the upcoming challenges for Week 9.

The challenges have leaked ahead of time for each week this season, but this time it’s a bit different as two of the challenges are unknown to us, perhaps indicating there will be some sort of event going on that Epic doesn’t want us to know about just yet.

We do know that Fortnitemares is right around the corner, so there’s a chance these two challenges could tie into that in some way. However, that does seem unlikely since Fortnite’s Halloween event will more than likely come with a set of its own challenges, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Leaked Week 9 Challenges

Week 8 & 9 Challenges pic.twitter.com/zA6EiBiZoI — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 13, 2020

From what we know of the challenges so far, courtesy of Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, the majority of the challenges won’t be all that difficult to complete, same as how they were in the previous week.

Here’s a look at Week 9:

Search Chests at Holly Hedges (0/7)

Eliminations at Slurpy Swamp (0/3)

Collect Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks (0/1)

Use Silver Surfer’s Board in a single match (0/1)

Land at Sharky Shell and finish Top 25

Placeholder

Placeholder

Deal damage to opponents at Sweaty Sands (0/500)

Although we don’t know what two of these challenges are it, it is definitely a relief to see the majority of them just require us to play the game as usual.

What Could the Placeholders Mean?

We must admit, placeholders don’t show up very often in these leaks, so it’s tough to say exactly what Epic has in store for them.

New challenges go live each Thursday, so there’s not really much more time to wait until we find out exactly what’s coming.

As for when Fortnitemares starts, we might be yet another week out from that since Epic has traditionally started the event up just days before Halloween.

Of course, things could be different for this year’s festivities, so keep an eye out for that.

