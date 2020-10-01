How to Unlock Wolverine & His Variant Skin in Fortnite

It’s a big day in Fortnite as we can finally unlock Wolverine’s skin, which has previously been locked behind several weeks of challenges.

In order to get this skin, you’ll have to finish all of the previous challenges, so make sure you do that, but once you arrive on the Week 6 challenge, things get a lot harder.

In case you didn’t know already, Wolverine is already lurking around the Weeping Woods, but you were able to completely avoid the area if you didn’t want to deal with him until now.

The challenge that’ll unlock you the skin requires you to face him head-on and defeat him. You’ll quickly find out that he’s no joke and has a strong chance of sending you back to the lobby himself.

How To Unlock Wolverine

It’s as simple as heading to Weeping Woods and defeating the X-Men member, but do you actually have what it takes?

You’ll quickly discover that a large chunk of the lobby will be landing in this zone all in the hopes of doing what you’re trying to do.

This means that you’ll not only be fighting with this boss NPC, but you’ll also have to fend off waves of enemies.

If you’re lucky enough to find him in a secluded area, then you can take him out and claim the skin for yourself.

What About His Variant Style?

His variant Original skin is also up for grabs, and it’s definitely easier to earn than his regular style.

You will need to unlock his first skin first, but then it’s just a matter of completing a total of 10 challenges between the Week 5 and 6 sets.

If you’re good about finishing off all of your challenges, then this should end up being no issue and you’ll have both skin styles in no time.

According to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, the Logan variant skin will be earned by completing 60 weekly challenges.

I've been asked a couple of times how to unlock the Logan variant of Wolverine so here you go! pic.twitter.com/OAgSvnOAlK — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 1, 2020

This one seems like it’ll take a while to complete if it’s indeed accurate, so you’re going to have to get to work fast for this.

There’s still about two months left of the season, so you have plenty of time!

READ NEXT: How to Disarm 5 Gnome Traps in Fortnite Season 4