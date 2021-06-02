Fortnite UFOs Begin Abducting Players in Secret Update

In the middle of the night on June 1, Epic Games decided it was finally a good time for the game to add UFOs to Fortnite.

We don’t know much about the rarity of these strange ships just yet, but we do know they are in the game and you do have a chance of being beamed up by one.

Thanks to a variety of leaks, we did know about these UFOs ahead of time and we actually knew what they’d do. If you are abducted, don’t start panicking because you’ll be healed to full health and shield instead of being harmed by them.

That’s not usually what comes to mind when you think of an alien abduction, but that’s where Fortnite differs.

If you’re looking to get abducted, here’s how to do it.

Head to Risky Reels

In a video by Fortnite YouTuber and streamer SypherPK, he says your best chances of being abducted will be at Risky Reels, which isn’t even a named location in Season 6.

You can find this area to the northeast of Boney Burbs and it’s known for his large selection of cars and giant drive-in movie screen.

As of right now, it seems like being abducted is pretty hard, but it will presumably become easier as we get closer to June 8, the official start of Season 7.

On the other hand, it’s sort of nice that the aliens aren’t too common because we wouldn’t like them to start ruining games.

How Do You Know You’re Being Abducted?

It’ll become quite obvious when the aliens have their sights set on you because a giant beam of light will surround you character.

You’ll have a few seconds before it happens, so either try to run away or accept your fate. The actual process is much like jumping into those dumpsters that are tunnels to other spots. You’ll have a small animation of you going through what appears to be a tube and then you’ll be somewhere else on the map.

In the case of Sypher, he wasn’t taken very far from the initial abduction site, but he did have a cool animation of getting up off the ground and his health was maxed out.

All in all, it’s looking like the abductions are a pretty cool addition, but it’s unclear if they will be in Season 7. Remember when we had the giant water storm at the end of the Chapter 2 Season 2, but then it was nowhere to be seen in a couple of days? We hope that’s not the case with aliens.

When it comes to live events, it doesn’t look like there is going to be one this season, mainly because there wasn’t really a build up to anything. Instead, we’ll likely have a smaller event like we did to start this season. This does give everyone a chance at experiencing the story where the big live events could possibly fill up and not let everyone in.

If you’re looking for even more plot, Batman revealed what’s in those unbreakable bunkers found across the map.

