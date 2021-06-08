Fortnite Season 7 Leak Reveals Upcoming Alien Parasites

The new season of Fortnite has built on the aliens we saw show up at the end of Season 6. Instead of just abducting players, it’s looking like we’ll have to come face to face with these foes in the near future.

A leak following the massive v17.00 update has revealed parasites will be coming to the game and they’ll have a big impact on how you play the game. Surprisingly, they will come with a list of pros and cons.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming alien parasites and how they’ll work when they are released.

Alien Parasites Leak

Some infos on the Unreleased Aliens Parasite: – They are planned to be items with a max stack of 2

– They spawn around the map in eggs that hatch

– They stick to your head and take 30 HP but make you run faster & jump higher & u can take them off with fire/water/damage Sounds: pic.twitter.com/repk4RcRlt — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

Thanks to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, we have a lot of information about these parasites ahead of their official release.

According to the leaker, they’ll be items that can be stacked in twos, but they spawn around the map in eggs.

You’ll be able to throw them at enemies, and even yourself, and when they latch onto a player, that player will take 30 damage. The kicker is that once it’s latched on, you’ll run fast and jump higher. Taking damage or getting into the water will remove them from you, so it’s sort of like how the bush worked when that was an item.

HYPEX also has their sound effects, so you can take a listen to that if you’d like. All in all, it sounds a lot like the Cuddle Fish from last season, but these will work a tad different. We’ll just have to hope the tradeoff doesn’t make them too overpowered.

When Do They Come Out?

They are in the files, which would indicate they are close to a release date, but they didn’t show up at the start of the season.

From the looks of things, it does appear that they are pretty far along in development, but Epic just decided that they weren’t ready. They could part of the a season-long story event where things like this would just happen over time.

It’s similar to how Raptors showed up in Fortnite in the middle of Season 6 instead of showing up at the beginning with the chickens and boars.

As a result, we don’t know when these parasites will be in the game, but we assume it’ll be part of an update like v17.10 or something along those lines instead of just appearing randomly. Then again, since they are in the files, it seems like Epic could flip a switch and add them whenever they want.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to remain patient and check out the rest the season has to offer. There are now spaceships hovering above several POIs, so you’ll want to check those out while you can. They are pretty easy to shoot down, but you’ll have to be worried about who comes out of them because it can get dangerous fast.

Riding in one is another thing entirely because you get to lay waste to enemies and even abduct them if you’d like. Right now, they’re a lot of fun, but there’s no telling how long it’ll say that way. Even the B.R.U.T.E. mechs were fun at first.

