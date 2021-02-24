Fortnite Leak Reveals Alien Crossover is Coming Soon

The crossovers and jaw-dropping reveals just won’t stop coming in Fortnite and the latest one brings over a very iconic character from the long-running Alien franchise.

If the leaks are accurate, and we’ll know for certain whether or not they are in just a day or so, then it looks like the Xenomorph from the Alien films will be coming to Fortnite.

This is a very exciting moment for players as it’ll allow them to act out their Alien vs. Predator fantasies as both of these characters will have entered the game in the same season.

Of course, one of them is exclusive to this season while the other has the opportunity to return at some point through the Item Shop.

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look at what we know from the leaks.

The Portal Leaks

New Portal Image + Sounds pic.twitter.com/fXb2RZdnNr — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 24, 2021

The new “Kepler” portal has appeared next to Slurpy Swamp and when this happens we usually have to wait for an image to show up to reveal what the next crossover is.

Thanks to various Fortnite leakers, such as HYPEX, we have a look at the image that’ll show up and the sounds it’ll make. For many people, this doesn’t look like it’ll mean a whole lot, but if anybody has played the game Alien: Isolation from a few years back, then this will look very familiar.

:: Incoming Transmission – Reality Log 426 ::

Target Description: Warrant Officer pic.twitter.com/P2aUBgDNdj — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 24, 2021

When the image gets revealed like this, it usually doesn’t take very long for Epic to come out with the official announcement through a trailer or an image, so definitely keep your eye out for that.

The Alien skin will have a built-in emote, so if that’s something you like about a character, you’ll want to also see what that is.

With this being revealed, we’re now down to one last crossover.

Who is Next?

This is expected to be the last crossover of the v15.40 update, so we’ll likely be getting another update before a new portal opens up.

We’ve had a Family Guy leak already, so there’s a decent chance that could end up being the final character, or it could be someone else entirely.

Remember, we had three clues left regarding the upcoming characters and it looks like Space Bananas will end up being Alien. We don’t exactly know how these two things are connected other than space, but that’s just what we’re going to assume.

This would mean that the final clue left is Ant Farm, but it’s really anyone’s guess as to what that could mean if one of them actually meant the Xenomorph.

A popular guess has always been Ant-Man, but it’s very hard to shake the feeling that his skin should’ve come last season when he had his own POI in the game and the rest of the Marvel characters were here.

At the very least, it’s not going to take very long for this to be revealed to us, so all you’ll have to do is stay patient. Fortnite Season 5 wraps up in the middle of March, so we only have a couple more weeks left.

