Fortnite Players Can Get Aloy For Free With a Fun Twist

The Gaming Legends collection is growing in Fortnite and the latest addition to the roster is a beloved PlayStation character.

Although she’s one of the newest PlayStation mascots, Aloy has already won over many fans and she’ll likely be making a lot more in the near future when she releases in Fortnite.

Before the Aloy bundle hits the Item Shop on April 15, players will have the chance to win the skin for free, depending on how good their abilities are.

Like many skins that have released in Fortnite in the past, there will be a chance to win this bundle for free if you place high enough in a tournament.

As has been the case with the majority of these tournaments, it’s a Duos event and it’ll operate in mostly the same way as they have in the past, except there’s a small twist here.

Let’s take a look.

Aloy Cup

Seeker, survivor of the post-apocalypse and hunter of machines. Aloy, from @Guerrilla's Horizon Zero Dawn arrives on April 15! Read about her Set, the Aloy Cup and some info about a special LTM.https://t.co/DqtYiSG5G8 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 13, 2021

On April 14, players will be able to hop into the Aloy Cup, a tournament that is exclusive to only PS4 and PS5 players.

What this does mean is everyone will be on a level playing field, with the exception being the game runs better on PS5 than it does PS4, but everyone will have the graphics up all the way, shadows on, etc.

The format will be the interesting thing to look at here because while you’ll still get points for eliminations and placements, you can also get bonus points.

Since Aloy is known for using a bow in Horizon Zero Dawn, Fortnite will be handing out bonus points for each elimination you get in this tournament while using a bow.

Here’s a look at how the format plays out:

Victory Royale: 35 points

2nd: 29 points

3rd: 26 points

4th: 24 points

5th: 22 points

6th: 20 points

7th: 19 points

8th: 18 points

9th: 17 points

10th: 16 points

11th: 15 points

12th: 14 points

13th: 13 points

14th: 12 points

15th: 11 points

16th: 10 points

17th: 9 points

18th: 8 points

19th: 7 points

20th: 6 points

21st: 5 points

22nd: 4 points

23rd: 3 points

24th: 2 points

25th: 1 point

Each Elimination: 2 Points

Bonus for Eliminations using a Bow: 8 Points

If you’re a master with the bow, there’s a good chance that you will do really well in this tournament.

Of course, not everyone is going to be able to get the bundle for free, so let’s look at what placement you’ll have to reach if you want to win it.

Who Wins the Bundle?

It’s looking like it’ll be difficult to win this bundle for most players, with players in Europe having the best chance for the prize.

Here’s the payout:

Europe

1st – 800th “Horizon Zero Dawn” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Glider, Wrap, Loading Screen and Emote.

NA East

1st – 500th “Horizon Zero Dawn” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Glider, Wrap, Loading Screen and Emote.

NA West

1st – 200th “Horizon Zero Dawn” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Glider, Wrap, Loading Screen and Emote.

Brazil

1st – 200th “Horizon Zero Dawn” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Glider, Wrap, Loading Screen and Emote.

Asia

1st – 100th “Horizon Zero Dawn” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Glider, Wrap, Loading Screen and Emote.

Oceania

1st – 100th “Horizon Zero Dawn” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Glider, Wrap, Loading Screen and Emote.

Middle East

1st – 100th “Horizon Zero Dawn” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Glider, Wrap, Loading Screen and Emote.

Remember, if you’re not able to win the skin in this tournament, you’ll be able to pick it up in the Item Shop.

Good luck!

