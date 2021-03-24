Fortnite April Crew Pack: Release Date, Cosmetics & More

With April fast approaching, Epic Games is set to introduce another Crew pack into Fortnite and with that comes another exclusive skin.

Like every other bundle before it, everything you get in the monthly subscription is exclusive to that month and once it’s gone, it’s gone for good.

The collectors out there who want every skin likely just subscribe no matter what, but if you’re somebody who is a bit more frugal with their money, it’s important to know what’s being included in the subscription.

Epic already teased the skin, and on March 24, they unveiled the full contents of the Crew pack to give players a taste of what to expect.

Lynx’s sister Alli is the headliner here, so let’s take a look and see if it’s worth it.

What’s in April’s Pack?

If you’re familiar with the Lynx skin that’s already in the game, then you will like this one as it looks just like that one but on steroids.

It makes sense that the two skins look similar because the two of them are actually sisters. Alli isn’t the only thing you’re getting with this month’s bundle either as she’ll come with an assortment of cosmetics as well.

Here’s the full breakdown:

Alli Outfit

Squee Back Bling

Skellyfish Pickaxe

Cat’s Paw Wrap

Catwalk Loading Screen

1,000 V-Bucks

Season 6 Battle Pass

For $11.99, there’s a lot of value there, especially if you don’t already have the Battle Pass, but if you don’t like the skin or cosmetics, things are a lot harder.

The biggest part of this pack is the fact that it’s exclusive, so you’ll have to think long and hard about getting it because it won’t be coming back.

Is It Worth It?

It all comes down to personal preference, but it’s hard to admit that there’s a ton of value with each of the packs.

It gets even better if you haven’t picked up the Battle Pass yet as that’s also included in the bundle and that alone would pay for it.

For the time being, the main draw of the subscription is the cosmetics you get with it, but in the future there might be even more to look forward to.

A survey a few months ago asked players what they’d like to see in future bundles and things like an XP multiplier, additional Creative islands and Crew-exclusive challenges were all floated. None of that is part of the subscription right now, but if it’s ever added it could prove to be a real game changer.

If you’re a current subscriber, all of the April contents will be added to your locker around 8 p.m. ET on March 31. Depending on when you’re reading this, there’s still time to grab LLambro and the rest of March’s bundle.

You’ll need to be a subscriber before the new set comes out if you want to get Llambro, so hurry up and do that if you’re a fan of the current skin. Once he’s gone, he’s gone for good!

