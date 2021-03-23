Fortnite Teases Upcoming April Crew Bundle Skin

Now that we’re approaching the end of March, it means another Fortnite Crew bundle has to be revealed and that means a new skin is on the horizon.

There’s still time to pick up the Llambro, and you better do so fast before he disappears for good.

If you weren’t a fan of that skin, then you might be interested in the new one that Epic seems to be teasing. We’re just days away from getting a new bundle and that means there will be V-Bucks and cosmetics to look forward to.

Of course, it’s always better to subscribe when you know what you’re getting, so let’s take a look at what Epic appears to be teasing for April.

Fortnite Crew Tease

There’s not a lot to go off here with the new tease other than the fact that it’s a character holding a picture of various Fortnite characters having fun.

While this might not be much, it does help us piece together a leak from the past. A day before this teaser was posted, a skin was decrypted by leakers and it looks like this image matches up with that.

ENCRYPTED SKIN LEAK!! Shoutout to @Not0fficer for this leak, go drop him a follow! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/78wX4QSV5g — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 22, 2021

While ShiinaBR didn’t say what this skin would be for, you can see that the hand does appear to match the teaser posted by Epic.

So, there’s still not a definitive confirmation, but it does appear like this will end up in the Crew pack. If it’s not, then it’s going to be somewhere and we’re sure this will end up being a very divisive skin.

Since the Crew pack features exclusive cosmetics, Epic should be upping their game for those ones specifically, but they have been pretty hit or miss so far. While still cool, Green Arrow might be the worst of the superhero skins released into the game, but Vi was a nice touch.

What’s in the Bundle?

The cosmetics aren’t confirmed for the April Crew pack, but we do roughly know what to expect with each one.

For starters, you’ll be getting the Battle Pass if you don’t already have it, which essentially means it pays for itself right there.

On top of that, you’ll be guaranteed to get 1,000 V-Bucks to spend on whatever you like. Those two things are typically just icing on the cake. Typcially, you’ll get some combination of an outfit, back bling, pickax, wrap and loading screen.

All of that would usually cost a pretty penny in the Item Shop, but through the Crew subscription, you’ll be able to get it for $11.99.

What it usually all boils down to is whether or not you like the skin on display for the monthly bundle. Since it’s exclusive and said to never return in the future, a lot of collectors grab it anyways, regardless of whether it’s cool or not.

However, if you think it’s nothing you’ll ever wear, there’s no harm in skipping it. It all comes down to personal preference, so if this is the skin, what do you think about it?

