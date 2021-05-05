Where to Find Batman’s Shack in Fortnite Season 6

With yet another Batman skin in Fortnite, players might feel like celebrating the occasion by roleplaying as the Caped Crusader himself.

It’s gone under the radar, but you can actually visit the makeshift shack in Fortnite already, so why not do it while wearing the Batman skin?

Even if you don’t own the new outfit, there’s still a chance that you own the 2008 movie version or even the iconic comic book look.

It doesn’t matter what skin you wear to this location, but Batman will probably get mad if you let The Joker in.

Here’s where you can find the shack and what you can do there.

Batman Shack Location

While Batman might be best known for his highly advanced Batcave, he wasn’t able to bring all of his tools and technology to the island.

Instead, he had to make do with what he had and there’s an area close to Slurpy Swamp that he decided to call home. The shack itself can be found by searching for a Batman logo over the door.

Once you found out where to go, you can head on in and find all sorts of goodies. So far, there’s not a ton of things to do here but you can stock up on some guns and shields while inside.

You’ll notice that the look itself is almost a shot for shot recreation of the comic book, so that’s a cool thing to see. We’re only two issues into a six issue miniseries, so perhaps there’s a chance that this shack will continue to evolve as the season goes on.

Often times, there’s a reason to visit spots like this, but there’s no reason to do so right now. Maybe Epic could add a quest or something that gives players incentive to visit the shack in the future. As it stands right now, it’s a cool area to visit, but there’s really not much else to do after you see it once.

More Batman Coming Soon

There was a bit of confusion about the Batman Zero outfit as we knew there would be an exclusive skin for comic book buyers.

As it turns out, this skin isn’t actually the Armored Batman skin that will be available to players who collect every issue of the miniseries.

This means there will be a total of four Batman skins in Fortnite by the time the season is over. This is excellent news for Batman fans, but it could end up cluttering your locker more than you’d like.

These skins aren’t just variant styles, but instead they are each an individual skin. This is similar to how the new Harley Quinn skin is. The first Harley had an alternate style that could be unlocked, but the new Rebirth outfit is a different skin completely.

Of course, this isn’t a gigantic deal, but it can be annoying to sift through your locker if you’re somebody who owns a lot of cosmetics in Fortnite.

