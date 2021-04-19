Fortnite Batman Zero Wing Glider Leaks Ahead of New Comic

The game of Fortnite is about to become a lot cooler for all of the players out there who are fans of DC Comics and Batman.

On April 20, the first issue of the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic book releases and anybody who picks it up physically or through DC Universe Infinite will get access to the Harley Quinn Rebirth outfit.

Several other cosmetics have already been revealed such as Catwoman’s pickaxe and Deathstroke’s glider, but there are still more things up for grabs.

Ahead of the release of the series, a Batman “Zero Wing” glider has been revealed and it is a cosmetic that’ll be given away in an upcoming issue of the comic. Keep in mind that it’s already been confirmed that all of these cosmetics will also be coming out in the Item Shop.

Batman Glider Revealed

RUMOR: This is what the "Zero Wing" glider of the 2nd Batman/Fortnite comic issue could look like! Apparently, this was posted on the DC website earlier today, but now it's deleted? It looks real, but I'm still marking it as a rumor to be on the safe side. (Image via @IBISFNBR) pic.twitter.com/6nhBq6d4pv — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 17, 2021

We know the second issue will include the glider as a reward, but so far, we haven’t seen any images about what it could look like.

Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR gave us a look at what it could look like, but notes that this was supposedly posted on the DC Comics website and then subsequently taken down, so it’s a rumor for now.

It’s also worth nothing that Batman already has a glider in the game, something you might already own if you were around for the initial crossover near the end of Chapter 1.

This is the time when Tilted Towers transformed into Gotham City and it was actually one of the cooler crossovers we’ve seen in the game, especially at that point in time.

Issue 2 of this comic book comes out May 4, so we’re still a few weeks away from this glider being available to everyone. It’s a cool looking glider, but we’re not sure if it can really compare to the OG Batwing glider.

What’s This Comic All About?

While the cosmetics are a nice incentive for players to pick up the six issues, there’s actually a big story being told here too.

The vast majority of the Fortnite lore has been told through the game itself, but this story is just too big to be confined to the game.

Instead, we’ll be learning a lot more about Fortnite through the pages of a comic book. We’ll be joining Batman as he’s thrust onto the Fortnite island and with him we’ll be discovering things such as the loop resetting itself every 22 minutes, objects remaining where you left them every time it resets and so much more.

Not all of the details have been revealed yet, but there’s certainly going to be a lot to unpack here as the issues release. It won’t officially be wrapped up until July 6, so we’ll likely be left with some lingering questions until then.

If you’re a Fortnite lore aficionado you’ll probably be picking this up regardless, but it’s also easy to see how this will appeal to the most casual of fans as well. Who doesn’t like a good Batman story?

