Where to Find Campfires in Fortnite Season 5

If you’re looking to unlock the Confetti Wrap as part of the Fortnite Operation Snowdown challenges, or if you’re just trying to top off your hitpoints, then you’ll need to track down a campfire.

For quite a while now, campfires have been a source of recovering health after a fight and can be started by spending a bit of wood. If you want to heal even faster, then you can simply stoke it to recover health faster.

When they were first introduced, they did so as an item, but now they have set spawns across the map, and there are a ton of them. For this particular challenge, you’ll only have to stoke two of them, but it doesn’t hurt to know where all of them spawn.

Where do Campfires Spawn?

Thanks to the team at Fortnite.gg, we can see that campfires can be found just about anywhere on the map.

Some locations are more plentiful than others, so if you’re just trying to get this challenge done, just land somewhere with more than one and stoke them.

It’s worth nothing that not only is Coral Castle a good source of loot in Season 5, it also looks to be a good home for campfires, effectively making it a good landing spot. Weird, right?

What’s The Prize?

Stoke a campfire to unlock the Confetti Wrap! Report to Snowmando to get the quest now. pic.twitter.com/tsC0gozJGt — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 30, 2020

Stoking campfires will unlock the Confetti Wrap completely free of charge, so it’s definitely worth doing.

It’s also worth mentioning that this challenge will likely be able to be completed just by playing Fortnite as you normally would, but if you’re waiting until the last minute, knowing the spawns will come in handy.

You don’t even have to be hurt to use a campfire, so feel free to just stoke any that you come across. Of course, you’ll need to make sure you have the wood to do so, but that’s the easiest building material to collect, so you shouldn’t have any issues.

Time is running out to complete these challenges, so don’t procrastinate too much!

