Fortnite Chapter 3 Start Date Confirmed By New Leaks

It was rumored for a while now, but now it’s looking like it’s going to happen. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be the final season of this chapter as we close the door on it and move on to the next.

That’s right, a new leak following the v18.40 update has shown a loading screen from the season-ending event that confirms this is the end of Chapter 2. It’s a bit earlier than expected as many players would’ve thought it would go 10 seasons like Chapter 1 did, but there was nothing really indicating things needed to go that way.

This means that we’re looking forward to getting a whole new map in about a month, but there will likely be a lot more going on when we get to that point. Before we get too deep into the speculation, let’s take a look at the leak that confirms this is even the case.

Chapter 3 Loading Screen

Posted by Fortnite leaker HYPEX and every other prominent leaker, a new loading screen from the final event puts the words “The Chapter 2 Finale” on the screen, so that sems to be enough confirmation that this is indeed the end.

“Now that “The End” playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It’s SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th,” he says.

I was just waiting for the playlist or anything to get leaked so I can talk about this. Also it was ALWAYS obvious because the season ends on December 5th & updates only happen on Tuesdays which is the 7th — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 16, 2021

On top of that, HYPEX has confirmed that Chapter 3 is launching on December 7, and there will be another black hole event. This time it’ll be lasting for two days and if it’s anything like the last one, the game will be offline during that time.

Last black hole brought a ton of speculation about what’s happening, but we’ve lost that this time around because we know it’ll be a new chapter. Nevertheless, it’ll be a very exciting time in Fortnite because fans have been asking for a new map since day one of this current one, so it’ll be interesting to see what Epic delivers.

Farewell Chapter 2

Btw all the weapons that lost voting will release at the end of this season (during the last week) – Rift To go

– Combat SMG

– Boogie Bomb

– Proximity Launcher (I'm predicting that it's gonna lose) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 16, 2021

Looking back on it, Chapter 2 wasn’t really all that bad. The Galactus event, Travis Scott concert, Ariana Grande Concert and Midas were all major highlights of it, and it’ll be cool to see the ways Epic plans on topping that.

Chapter 3 will seem to be the only thing that can get rid of Coral Castle, so we have that to thank in this scenario. Leakers have confirmed that all of the weapons and items that did not get funded this season through the voting will still be released at the end of the season. This means there will be a lot of chaos to close out Chapter 2, but this is Fortnite we’re talking about and the developers wouldn’t have it any other way.

The Zero Point played a big role in this chapter, so we’ll have to see if that carries over to the next or if something huge happens that takes it out of the picture for good. The wait is nearly over, so let’s buckle up and enjoy the ride.

