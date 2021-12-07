Fortnite Chapter 3 Teases More X-Men in the Near Future

If you’re a fan of superheroes, and who isn’t these days, then you’re probably loving Fortnite as we’ve seen a plethora of stars from both Marvel and DC Comics come to the game.

The biggest example of this was Chapter 2, Season 4 when Marvel characters completely took over the island in the fight against Galactus. We saw characters like Wolverine, Thor, Iron Man, She-Hulk and many others show up on the island.

Fast forward to Chapter 3 and we have Spider-Man as the marquee addition to the Battle Pass. If you make it all the way to the final tier, you’ll unlock the beloved Symbiote suit, something that isn’t even available in games like Marvel’s Spiderman on PS4/PS5, so Fortnite has an edge over the competition in that area.

If you hop onto the island now, you might find some teases about future heroes coming to the island, notably a few members of the X-Men.

We already have Cable, Domino, Psylocke, and a few others in Fortnite, but there’s always room for more. As evidenced by the surprise release of Jean Grey, it looks like the partnership between Epic and Marvel is far from over.

Even More X-Men

UPCOMING SPIDER-MAN SKINS? (X-MEN) On the map, there are several teasers for Spider-Man characters that aren't In-Game yet, such as many classic X-Men & Green Goblin! Could these be *SOME* of the next Spider-Man-related skins? (Thanks to @GranbeFN for sending me this in DMs!) pic.twitter.com/zVefs2bpBq — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 5, 2021

A screenshot of Fortnite posted by ShiinaBR showcases a picture of some more X-Men characters, and while it might be hard to make out some of the characters, it looks like Jubilee and Cyclops could be included in the future.

It appears as though the characters are rocking their iconic ’90s animated series look, so that will be cool for fans of the series to see. Now, this isn’t an exact confirmation that we’ll be seeing them on the island in the future, but with every superhero under the sun being in Fortnite, it only makes sense for these characters to be added.

It’s also interesting to note that there’s a Daily Bugle front page nearby that has the Green Goblin in it.

Green Goblin?

With Green Goblin being one of Spider-Man’s most fearsome foes, it would make sense for him to make an appearance in Fortnite, especially when we’ve seen villainous characters like Venom, Carnage and Thanos all show up in recent memory.

The door is wide open for collaborations like this and Fortnite has been collecting new superhero characters like they were Infinity Stones, so if there’s a character you can think of, there’s a chance they could come to Fortnite.

With Ghost Rider in the game, the possibilities are near endless because while he looks cool, there’s not really much out there to recommend to fans of the character whether it’s in movies or comic books at the moment.

Green Goblin is set to appear in the upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home, so the timing of this tease seems to set the stage for a crossover. Perhaps we could even see Amazing Spider-Man and Raimi suits show up for Spider-Man once the movie releases.

Spider-Man can certainly become a cash cow for the game if he gets various skins, so keep an eye out for that.

