Fortnite Chapter 3 Nerfs XP Gains in Season 1

The end of a chapter brings a lot of excitement to the world of Fortnite, and Chapter 3 has proven to be no different.

If you were somebody who was uncomfortable with the direction of the game in the later stages of Chapter 2, then you might want to hop in and check out everything that’s new.

For starters, there’s a new map to explore and the weapon meta has shifted in a major way. These changes alone practically make Fortnite into an entirely different game than what it was just a few days ago.

However, not all of the changes are good for players and if you’re somebody who likes to grind on the game, you might not be a fan of all of changes. In Chapter 3, XP gains have been nerfed when you pass level 100, so it’ll not be an issue for everybody, but it’ll be a bit harder to get everything unlocked.

Chapter 3 XP Nerfed

Moral of the story; it's no longer easier to level up after hitting level 100 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 7, 2021

For many players, leveling through the Battle Pass and stopping there is enough. Doing that this season will get you the Symbiote Spider-Man suit and everything before it, but if you want to continue unlocking more styles, things are tougher.

Fortnite leaker FireMonkey points out that to get from level 1 to 100, you’ll need to earn 7,310,000 XP, which seems like a lot but if you play constantly then you should be able to get it done.

To continue leveling from there to 200, you’ll need to earn 7,500,000 XP, which is a change. Previously, it felt like the leveling process went quick after reaching level 100, but that’s no longer the case in Chapter 3, at least for this season.

We don’t know exactly what the various variant styles are for the Battle Pass skins, but considering we saw the Future Foundation suit in the trailer, it seems fair to say that he will be unlockable at some point this season whether it’s a new style or in the Item Shop.

Get to Grinding

Again, not everybody is interested in unlocking the extra styles for skins and many players are find just finishing their Battle Pass.

With so many challenges available these days in Fortnite, leveling up can be a fast process but only if you’re prioritizing challenges. If you’re good enough, you can get some Victory Crowns and get boosted XP that way.

We’re sure there will be even more challenges that pop up between now and the end of the season, so make sure you do those. We’ll likely be getting some sort of Holiday event that comes with more challenges. This has been called Winterfest in the past, and there’s no reason to suspect Epic to abandon it now.

We don’t yet know what all of the special Battle Pass skin styles are, so you might want to wait and see if they’re even worth grinding for in the first place. Usually they are just recolors of the existing ones, but if Spider-Man is getting a whole new suit, then sign us up!

