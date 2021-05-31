Fortnite Players Put New Chugga-Chugga Emote to Good Use

A new member of the Inkville Gang has appeared in Fortnite, but instead of a skin, it’s an emote.

The first member of this series is the Cartoon Meowscles style that transforms the fan-favorite Mr. Meowscles into an animated form reminiscent of an old-style cartoon.

It’s definitely something that came out of nowhere, but fans definitely appreciated the new spin on the character. It looks like Epic isn’t done with added new spins to cosmetics like that and this is evidenced by the Chugga-Chugga emote.

This new emote is traversal, meaning you’re able to move around while using it. Another cool thing about it is other players are even to join in with you, even if they aren’t on the same team.

Just take a look at what this group of players did at the end of a game with the new Chugga-Chugga emote.

That’s One Way to Make Friends

In a video from Reddit user Trip_2G, you can see the final six players of a Duos game drop their weapons and decide to ride the train together to the end.

It’s not often that you see a bunch of Fortnite players become pacifists, but sometimes you have to do what you have to do.

Trip_2G says they all kept on riding until the storm took them all and that Deimos and Jonesy ended up winning the game. All you need to get in on this action is to own this emote, so it’s very easy to see how this can become infectious.

You’ll often see players trying to get you to join in the lobby before a game begins, but getting players to do it in a late-game scenario is another thing entirely. Perhaps you should try it yourself and see if you’re able to lull players into a false sense of security.

Some Players Take it a Step Further

Of course, convincing random players to start up a train with you is difficult, but if you’re a streamer with a huge fanbase, it can be much easier.

Fortnite streamer and YouTuber Fresh uploaded a video where he, Lazarbeam and McCreamy convinced much of the lobby to use the emote with them as they traveled through the map.

This is similar to what players did when the caroling emote came out. It seems like every time a group emote that lets you walk comes out, players are more than willing to join a group and see how far they can get. As it turns out, it’s a good way to make it late into a game, but not necessarily a way you’ll ever win a match.

It’ll be cool to see Epic continue to add emotes like this in Season 7 because they always end up being a hit among fans for one reason or another. Do you think you’ll be able to snag a Victory Royale using this emote? It’s worth a try and you won’t know if it’s possible unless you do it give a shot.

