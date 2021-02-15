Fortnite Pro Clix Banned on Twitch After FNCS Victory

For many people, winning the Fortnite Champion Series is cause for celebration, but Cody ‘Clix’ Conrod didn’t have much of a chance to do so after he found out he was banned just after coming home with first place.

After a dominating performance with his trio consisting of himself, Bugha and Bizzle, things were looking very bright for the squad after qualifying for the semi-finals after the first week.

1st Week 1 FNCS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QnfxDcT2Wf — Clix (@ClixHimself) February 15, 2021

While nothing is stopping him from continuing on in the FNCS itself, it’s looking like he’ll have to do so without the ability to stream on Twitch as he does it.

Twitch guidelines also state that you aren’t allowed to have people who are banned show up on your stream, which would also mean this will affect both Bugha and Bizzle if it’s not sorted out.

How Long is the Ban?

This isn’t the first time Clix has been banned from Twitch, and in a screenshot he shared following the news, it’s not looking too good for him.

He claims it’s a permanent ban, which would mean he would either have to give up his streaming career or switch platforms entirely if nothing gets worked out.

NRG, the organization Clix is signed to, vowed to get on the case, but it’s unclear how that will turn out.

We on it! — Andy Miller (@amiller) February 15, 2021

“The f**k,” said Andy Miller, CEO and owner of NRG. “We on it!”

It’s not entirely clear how much pull the CEO of an esports organization has with Twitch, but it’s definitely more than you would have if you just sit back and do nothing.

Clix signed exclusively with the Amazon-owned streaming platform back in October 2020, so this would be a very rough ending to the partnership between the two if this is how it goes down.

Why Was He Banned?

At the moment, details are very scarce on why Twitch decided to hand out a ban, so we’ll likely have to wait for a statement from either Clix or Twitch.

Whatever the case may be, getting your third ban on Twitch is never a good thing and we’ve seen big streamers banned for good before.

wow i can't believe #freeclix is #1 on trending, thank you guys for the insane support and hopefully I somehow get unbanned soon 🙏 — Clix (@ClixHimself) February 15, 2021

Clix has seen all of the support fans have been giving and hopes that it’ll lead to an unban.

“Wow I can’t believe #freeclix is #1 on trending, thank you guys for the insane support and hopefully I somehow get unbanned soon,” he tweeted.

This would be major news if he stays banned because not only is he one of the biggest Fortnite pros in the game, but he’s also one of the largest streamers on all of Twitch.

At the time of this writing, Bizzle tweeted out #freeclix while Bugha hasn’t said anything publicly as of yet.

Obviously, there’s not much his two teammates can do to help out with the ban as that will ultimately come down to Twitch, but showing a bit of support can never hurt.

This is a developing story, so we’ll stay on top of all of the new information as it comes out.

