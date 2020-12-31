Where to Collect Gnomes from Fort Crumpet & Holly Hedges in Fortnite

Yes, there are a lot of gnome challenges in Fortnite Season 5 Week 5, and they are requiring you to go all over the map looking for them.

Whether it’s digging them up, burying them, or just collecting them, there’s a lot to do. We’re going to go over where to collect the gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Holly Hedges here, and this is a bit easier than digging them up.

Instead of looking for mounds of dirt, you’re instead going to on the lookout for gnomes themselves. You might even be able to knock out two birds with one stones since we’re once again going to Fort Crumpet.

Here’s where you’ll find the gnomes at each location.

Fort Crumpet

If you’re in need of a refresher, you’ll be able to find Fort Crumpet directly northwest of Sweaty Sands, just next to Coral Castle.

The gnomes can be found underneath the staircase in the center of the location and then again to the north by a cash register.

You’re going to be looking for actual garden gnomes this time around, so they are pretty easy to spot. Grab these two and then rotate over to Holly Hedges for the next ones.

Holly Hedges

The gnomes in Holly Hedges are pretty easy to find. If you remember where the Baby Groot sapling was last season, then you already know where to find one of them.

This gnomes can be found in the garden area between a few plants, while the second one is in the north side of the area next to the Holiday Tree. If you haven’t finished this Operation Snowdown challenge yet, make sure you dance next to it.

Once you collect all four of the gnomes, you can finally move onto the last challenge, which is burying them.

