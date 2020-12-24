Where to Collect a Tomato Basket From a Nearby Farm in Fortnite

The Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 quests are now live and when you couple that with the ongoing Operation Snowdown event, there’s a lot going on in the game for players to do.

What this also means is there is a lot of XP for players to collect and earn, which will go a long way to finishing the Battle Pass and unlocking the different variants of Battle Pass skins.

That is part of what makes doing these challenges so exciting, and lately, Epic has been making most of the challenges as simple as playing the game as you normally would.

However, they aren’t always as simple as that, and one of the challenges asks players to collect a tomato basket from a nearby farm, which is easy enough if you know where to look.

Where to Find a Tomato Basket

In between Colossal Coliseum and Steamy Stacks is where you’ll be finding these tomato baskets according to Fortnite.gg.

If you head directly north of the coliseum and out of the desert area, you’ll come across the baskets and you’ll be able to finish this challenge off with relative ease.

Of course, this isn’t exactly a popular location to visit in a regular game, but with the new week of challenges being live, you might have to be more careful than you would usually have to be.

With everybody fighting over the same tomato baskets, things can get frustrating fast.

Lots of Challenges to Do

Now is a very busy time in Fortnite with so many challenges being available. The Operation Snowdown ones will not last forever, so if you want any advice on what to tackle first, it would be them.

Remember, you’ll have to complete a certain amount of them if you want to unlock two free skins, so keep that in mind while playing.

The regular challenges will remain active until the end of the season, so you can take your time with them.

