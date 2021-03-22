How to Craft a Hunter’s Cloak in Fortnite Season 6

One of the first things players will be asked to do in Fortnite Season 6 is craft a Hunter’s Cloak.

Now, you could just ignore this completely, but you really shouldn’t because this season will revolve around things like the Hunter’s Cloak.

This cloak will allow you to safely walk up to animals to tame them, so it’s definitely worth trying out at least once. You’ll also get a healthy amount of XP just by crafting it since it completes the quest, so give it a shot!

It’s as simple as crafting a new weapon would be, so here’s a look at how that works and what you’ll need for it.

How to Make a Hunter’s Cloak

Making the cloak is very simple as all it’ll require is two animal bones and four pieces of meat.

You can get all of these from simply hunting wolves in the game, and those can be found all over the place.

Once you have the necessary pieces to make the cloak, just open up your inventory, scroll over to the Crafting section, and then craft the Hunter’s Cloak.

After doing this, you’ll be able to put it on your back and easily walk up to animals to tame them. You’ll see that they will no longer be hostile towards you, except by sight, but instead will more or less act like you’re not even there.

Now, the big question that remains is whether or not this will be something you’ll want to prioritize doing. You can skip things like taming animals completely and just build powerful loadouts to win games, but doing so will cause you to miss out on a lot of cool things this season has to offer.

Why You Should Craft

Even if you don’t want to spend each match collecting animal bones and meat to craft Hunter’s Cloaks, you should still spend the time getting these materials to create other things.

New in Season 6 as Primal weapons, which are different spins on the weapons you’ve come to know over the years. You’ll need bones to create these, but if you’re someone who would like to stick with the weapons you’ve come to know over the years, you can do that to.

The only caveat is you’ll have to craft these too, so if you’re wanting something like a Purple Pump Shotgun or something, then you’ll need mechanical parts.

These are collected by breaking down metal objects like cars, so instead of killing animals, you just crush machines. The same general idea remains and you’ll still have to go to your Crafting tab to create things.

It’s definitely a cool idea to see show up in Fortnite and we hope Epic is able to expand the crafting even more. Perhaps there could be even more cloaks to be made in the future that could do even more things.

As it stands right now, the Hunter’s Cloak is perfect for all of you animal tamers out there.

