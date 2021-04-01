New Fortnite “Stonks” Skin Even More Than Meets the Eye

Out of nowhere, Epic Games dropped one of the coolest skins of the season with a Fortnite version of the famous “Stonks” meme.

It’s not even an April Fool’s Day joke as you can hop into the game and grab the skin and its back bling for just 1,200 V-Bucks, making it cheaper than many of the other options that can be found in the game currently.

As is the case with many of the skins in the game, the Diamond Hanz skin is reactive, but Epic doesn’t let you know that when you buy it.

Instead, players had to find out on their own and it has everything to do with the back bling.

It’s not a huge thing that will cause you to head out to the Item Shop to buy the skin immediately, but it’s still something that’s cool and worth knowing. Here’s what you’ll be getting into when you buy this skin and equip it

Reactive Back Bling

When getting an elimination the Gains! backbling makes a clicking sound and stretches. It does this for every kill pic.twitter.com/X7lrRAPAl2 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 1, 2021

Thanks to a video from Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, you can see that with each elimination while wearing the skin’s back bling, it’ll ding and stretch.

Basically, the more eliminations you get, the more your stonks will rise. It’s a nice touch to an already cool skin. The cool thing is this back bling can be used on any skin you want, so you won’t have to be stuck with the stonks man.

The back bling is simple enough that it can work on pretty much any skin without looking too weird. Skins like John Wick, Jonesy and several others will look great with it. There’s a good chance that the Diamond Hanz skin isn’t even the best fit for this back bling, so make sure you experiment with it!

There’s no telling how long this skin will stick around in the Item Shop, so if you want to pick it up, then you’ll want to do so now. It’ll probably be back in the future, but we don’t have any idea of when that would be.

To The Moon

The 🔔 has been rung and Diamond Hanz is ready to answer the call. Buy! Hold! Win! pic.twitter.com/bmP1czr326 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 1, 2021

This skin is part of the new “To The Moon” set that is named after the subreddit WallStreetBets who popularized the phrase when all of the GameStop stocks madness was going on.

While Epic is a bit behind the curve when it comes to this skin since that hype has largely died down over the past several weeks, it’s still cool to see this skin come to the game.

The Stonks meme has been a staple for a while now and it’s a bit of an evergreen as just when it seems like it’s being ready to be retired, people still manage to bring it back. Memes have certainly come a long way over the years, haven’t they?

While this skin might have originated as an April Fool’s joke, it looks like it’s here to stay, so feel free to spend your V-Bucks on it because it won’t just disappear from your locker.

