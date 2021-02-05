Upcoming Fortnite Exotic Frozen SMG Stats Leak

It’s no secret that Epic is more than willing to add new Exotic weapons to Fortnite Season 5, so it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that another new one is on the way.

The Frozen SMG will be an Exotic weapon, meaning it’ll be available for purchase from an NPC, presumably for 600 Gold Bars since that seems to be the going right now.

We don’t know who will be selling this gun just yet nor do we know its exact release date, but we do know what it’ll look like and what kind of damage output it’ll possess, so we still have some things to take a look at.

Let’s begin with the stats on this upcoming gun to see if it’ll even be worth our while.

Frozen SMG Weapon Stats

Thanks to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, we have a look at the stats for this Exotic weapon, along with the new Chug Cannon and Quad Launcher.

Like the P90, it’ll use light bullets as the ammo and feature a clip size of 35. The damage to players will be just 20, but considering it’ll shoot pretty fast, that has the potential to add up quick.

The main draw of this Exotic will presumably be the chill effect it gives to players that’ll make them slip and slide around. This isn’t confirmed to be a feature, but the fact that it’s called “Frozen” should prove to be a giveaway that this will be the case.

On top of the stats, we also have an image of how it’ll look once it’s officially released.

In-Game Look at the Gun

We have a glance what the Frozen SMG looks at thanks to HYPEX. In the image, you can essentially see it’ll just be a reskinned P90 that looks colder than usual.

Although we don’t know who will sell this weapon, it seems likely that somebody chilly like Snowmando would sell it since it’d fit his character.

We’re expecting an update next week, so perhaps this is when the new SMG could make its official Fortnite debut.

If that’s not the case, then we really don’t know when to expect it, but it does look ready to roll at any minute.

