Five Nights at Freddy’s Creator Responds to Fortnite Collaboration Rumors

The rumor mill has been buzzing regarding the next Fortnite crossover and one that has been gaining a lot of traction of late is a potential Five Nights at Freddy’s crossover.

To be fair, there have been a lot of concrete clues that would point to that being the case, but judging by comments from the creator of the franchise himself, Scott Cawthon, it’s not sounding likely anymore.

In a thread on the Five Nights at Freddy’s subreddit, fans were wondering if Freddy Fazbear would be making an appearance in either Fall Guys or Fortnite, but he quickly put those rumors to bed.

No FNAF Crossover

To put it simply, Cawthon said there would not be a crossover with any franchise this year.

“Yeah no collabs for now, including Fortnite or Fall Guys,” he said in a Reddit comment. “Focusing on solo-FNAF projects this year.”

Well, that would certainly seem to deflate any of the Five Nights at Freddy’s rumors, but that won’t stop people from holding out hope for it. People could hang onto the “this year” part of the comment if they want to have something to look forward to, but it’s not looking likely at this point.

Who Will the Next Hunter Be?

Interestingly enough, it appears that a huge chunk of the Fortnite fanbase put all of their eggs into the FNAF basket, so now that that’s out, it’s hard to think of something that would take its place.

First, we have to take a look at what we know about the upcoming skin. We know it will be a male, it’s being called the “Mainframe” hunter, and it will have a reactive ability.

The upcoming "Mainframe" hunter will have some sort of reactive feature, according to the files, but it's currently impossible to tell in which way the hunter will be reactive. — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 2, 2021

It’s not exactly a ton to go off, but it’s the best we have. The next Zero Point portal is set to open near Retail Row, so once it actually gives us a glimpse into this character’s universe, things should become a lot clearer.

For now, it’s time to get the rumor mill going again, but it’s pretty difficult to hone in on another character after being convinced it was somebody else.

or he could be lying… this has achieved nothing — Lucas7yoshi – Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) February 4, 2021

We’re sure there will be a lot of players thinking it’ll still be FNAF, and the leakers are sort of fueling that hype, mixing in some humor with it, all of course.

At the very least, it should be an interesting next couple of days because this new hunter seems almost ready to go, so that will definitely be something to pay attention to.

Another thing for us to keep an eye out for is a potential update next week. Several leakers have confirmed that v15.40 is ready to roll, so now it’s just coming down to when Epic wants to release it.

It’s expected that there will be a Valentine’s Day event that comes with a set of challenges to complete for some free gear, so that might require an update for us to get there.

Whatever the case may be, it’s shaping up to be an exciting end to Fortnite Season 5.

