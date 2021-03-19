How to Get Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle

Exclusive bundles are nothing new in Fortnite as it feels like every season introduces a new PlayStation one into the mix.

In a change of pace, there’s an upcoming bundle that will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch owners, and there will even be a set of Joy-Cons for all of the Peely fans out there.

We know a lot of you took it hard when Ryu smashed Peely in the Season 6 trailer, but know that he can live on in a physical form while attached to your Nintendo Switch.

This will be an expensive bundle since you have to buy the Joy-Cons to get it, but if you really are a fan of exclusive cosmetics, this might be something you find yourself shelling out money for. Here’s how to get it.

Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle

Gear up in style with the Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle, available June 4! Includes a uniquely designed yellow Joy-Con and blue Joy-Con, 500 V-Bucks & a download code for in-game cosmetics. And be sure to drop into the new @FortniteGame Season starting tomorrow, March 16! pic.twitter.com/QgCiVGy5iW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 15, 2021

The Nintendo Switch bundle is called the Fleet Force bundle and it’ll be available on June 4.

In order to get your hands on it, you’ll have to buy these Joy-Cons, and those typically sell for around $80, so it’s a pretty penny for any of you out there who want the bundle.

As for what’s actually included, it’s looking like there’s a glider, a pickaxe and 500 V-Bucks.

All in all, it’s not a lot in the bundle itself, but the main draw will be the Peely-inspired Joy-Cons for a lot of people.

We can’t imagine there are too many people out there who grind Fortnite on the Switch with that being their main platform, but there are certainly enough players out there who’d be more than willing to pick up this bundle.

More Exclusivity Soon?

Although the Switch is arguably the worst way to play Fortnite, with the framerate regularly dropping under 30 FPS, it looks like Epic Games wants to continue supporting the players there.

Before the end of Season 5, we saw a Switch-exclusive tournament that allowed players to unlock a skin before it officially released into the Item Shop. That was the third Switch tournament for Fortnite, indicating that there’s a small competitive scene growing on the platform.

With this Fleet Force bundle, it shows that there is a willingness to keep on supporting the platform. Of course, we get bundles like this on other platforms, but this isn’t even the first time players had to spend a lot of money for exclusive bundles for the Switch.

Previously, there was an entire Switch console that players had to buy if they wanted to get the Wildcat bundle.

We don’t know for certain if these items will come to the Item Shop at a later date as there’s nothing indicating that they will, but if you’re a fan of exclusives and want to take no chances, then you’ll want to pick up these Joy-Cons.

It’s worth mentioning that this comes with an in-game code that will give you the cosmetics, so you don’t even have to own a Switch if you want the set. You will be left with a pair of Joy-Cons you don’t have any use for, but that’s the price you’ll have to pay for exclusivity.

