Simple Fortnite Trick Gives You a Flying Car For Rotations

There was a big update to cars in Fortnite Season 6 that allowed players to start moving across the map better than ever.

Of course, the update we’re talking about is the one where Epic added tires into the game that will allow any car to drive or terrain that isn’t the road with ease. Previously, cars would go a lot slower across grass, so that’s no longer something that players need to worry about while driving.

This has opened up a new way to rotate across the map, but what if we told you about an even better option that still involves cars? Obviously you’re familiar with Shockwave Grenades, but for whatever reason when you use one on a car it causes it to fly much further than you would think.

Just reading about it is one thing, so take a look for yourself and see how powerful this can actually be.

They Fly Now

Fortnite streamer and YouTuber SypherPK released a video that showcases how to pull off this strategy, and it’s as simple as it sounds.

All you’ll need is a car and a few Shockwave Grenades. The only thing you’ll have to do is stand next to your car, throw the grenade under it and then get into the car before the detonation happens.

If done correctly, you’ll be sent flying across the map further than you can even imagine. It’s a fun thing to do because the majority of players will never see if coming.

For an added bonus, you can carry a few grenades in your inventory and just rain down explosives from above and maybe even pick up a couple of eliminations in the process.

Now, whether this will actually come in handy during a real situation remains to be seen, but it’s still fun to try at least once. It’s worth nothing that it does also work while using the Shockwave Bow, but it does not send your car flying nearly as far.

Is This Supposed to Happen?

The next question that is raised here is whether or not this is supposed to be happening with the car.

If you try out this trick or watch Sypher’s video, you can see how far the car flies and it feels like there’s no way it should be going that far. You can almost get across half the map with one Shockwave Grenade, and that just seems like a bit much.

So far, Epic hasn’t mentioned this being a problem and considering that it’s such a niche strategy, we might not see the developers step in and change anything.

There aren’t many reasons to actually send your car flying like this, but it’s still fun to mess around with friends and it might be able to get you out of a sticky situation while leaving your enemies all sorts of confused.

Other than that, there’s little reason to rely on this strategy for Victory Royales, so don’t spend all of your Shockwaves trying to do this.

