Fortnite Food Knights Bundle Leaks After v16.30 Update

It seems like with every update Fortnite comes out with, there’s a new and cool bundle that’s worth picking up.

Season 6 has already given us the Anime Legends bundle aka Cyber Infiltration, which is an extension of what we got in Season 5 with Lexa and Orin.

Following this latest update, a new bundle has leaked that reveals several fan-favorite skins will be getting new styles. We’re talking about old favorites like Burger Boss, Tomatohead and Guaco.

These skins don’t see a lot of play, which might be because some of them are very old, but they are still popular in some circles.

This upcoming Food Knights bundle might be enough to skyrocket them back into the spotlight. Let’s take a look and decide for ourselves.

Food Knights Bundle

Food Knights Bundle pic.twitter.com/ojEeyNZIDx — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) April 27, 2021

In an image from Fortnite leaker FortTory, we get a look at all three of these characters in medieval knights outfits.

It feels a bit like a throwback to the early seasons of Fortnite where knights reigned supreme, and this could be what Epic is going for here.

The three skins each comes with their own back bling and pickaxe, so this will likely end up being a pricey bundle, similar to how the Anime Legends one was. If you’re a fan of wacky skins like this, this bundle is shaping up to be a must-buy.

There’s definitely a lot of value to be had here, that is unless Epic decides to split the cosmetics and skins into separate purchases. We’ve seen this done before and it makes bundles like this even more expensive than you’d think.

Keep in mind that we don’t have a release date for this bundle just yet, so you might have to hang onto your V-Bucks for a while if you only have a limited supply of them.

What’s the Price?

As of right now, we don’t know the price of this bundle. If we’re going off what the Anime Legends bundle was, then we might be looking at upwards of 2,000 V-Bucks at the minimum.

It’s a steep price to pay, but it’s to be expected when you get a total of three skins and all of the additional cosmetics. If we’re going by previous bundles, it’s highly unlikely that these skins will be sold separately, so you’ll need to grab the whole thing if you want anything.

As for a release date, we have nothing concrete. Since this bundle has already leaked, we can likely expect it in the coming weeks, but nothing is set in stone.

We’ll just have to keep on being patient and wait for the new bundle to hit the Item Shop. In the meantime, we can check out things such as Batman’s Bat Cave, the new Neymar skin, and the latest addition to the Icon Series.

This update was jam-packed with new stuff to look forward to, so keep an eye out for new things in the very near future.

