How to Play in Fortnite $1 Million Super Cup: Date, Rules & More

The team at Epic Games is looking to close out Fortnite Season 4 with a bang, not only with the upcoming live event, but also with a massive tournament.

Fortnite leakers are saying the files that will be used for the event are bigger than anything we’ve seen before, and if that has you excited, you might want to also consider playing in this final Marvel Super Series tournament.

While there will not be a special Marvel skin up for grabs, you’ll instead be able to get your hands on a chunk of $1 million, which means you can just buy a bunch of skins if you’d like.

Here’s what you need to know about this upcoming tournament.

Fortnite $1 Million Super Cup

→ Venom Cup feat. Marvel Knockout LTM

→ Duos

→ Nov 18

🏆 Venom Outfit and Pickaxe

Blog: https://t.co/YxWP49YKvQ

Mark your calendars, the $1Million Super Cup is on Nov 21st! — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) November 17, 2020

This special tournament will take place on November 21 and will be broadcast live on the Fortnite Twitch channel.

Although this is part of the Marvel Super Series, this won’t be like the previous four tournaments.

Instead of featuring only Marvel Mythic abilities, this will be a blend between the traditional battle royale and Marvel Knockout.

Epic explains the variation like this:

“The materials granted on elimination are reduced to 20 and a material cap set at 200 per material.”

This means your building will have to be done wisely because you’ll have a lot less of each material.

How Are the Prizes Paid Out?

Like the previous tournaments, not everyone will be coming home with a prize. Only the top Duos from each reason will earn money, but you should have a decent chance of coming away with something.

Here’s how the payouts will work in your particular regions:

Event Prizes – Europe

Rank Prize

1st $4,000

2nd $3,500

3rd $3,000

4th $2,700

5th $2,600

6th $2,500

7th $2,400

8th $2,300

9th $2,200

10th $2,000

11th-20th $1,800

21st-30th $1,500

31st-40th $1,300

41st-50th $1,100

51st-75th $1,000

76th-100th $900

101st-250th $800

251st-500th $600

Event Prizes – NA East

Rank Prize

1st $3,500

2nd $3,000

3rd $2,700

4th $2,600

5th $2,500

6th $2,400

7th $2,300

8th $2,100

9th $2,000

10th $1,800

11th-20th $1,500

21st-30th $1,400

31st-40th $1,100

41st-50th $1,000

51st-75th $950

76th-100th $850

101st-250th $750

Event Prizes – NA West

Rank Prize

1st $3,000

2nd $2,500

3rd $2,300

4th $2,000

5th $1,900

6th $1,800

7th $1,700

8th $1,600

9th $1,500

10th $1,400

11th-20th $1,200

21st-30th $1,000

31st-40th $900

41st-50th $850

51st-75th $800

76th-100th $750

Event Prizes – Brazil

Rank Prize

1st $3,000

2nd $2,500

3rd $2,300

4th $2,000

5th $1,900

6th $1,800

7th $1,700

8th $1,600

9th $1,500

10th $1,400

11th-20th $1,200

21st-30th $1,000

31st-40th $900

41st-50th $850

51st-75th $800

76th-100th $750

Event Prizes – Asia

Rank Prize

1st $2,500

2nd $2,000

3rd $1,900

4th $1,800

5th $1,700

6th $1,600

7th $1,500

8th $1,400

9th $1,300

10th $1,200

11th-20th $1,000

21st-30th $900

31st-40th $700

41st-50th $500

51st-75th $400

Event Prizes – OCE

Rank Prize

1st $2,500

2nd $2,000

3rd $1,900

4th $1,800

5th $1,700

6th $1,600

7th $1,500

8th $1,400

9th $1,300

10th $1,200

11th-20th $1,000

21st-30th $900

31st-40th $700

41st-50th $500

51st-75th $400

Event Prizes – Middle East

Rank Prize

1st $2,500

2nd $2,000

3rd $1,900

4th $1,800

5th $1,700

6th $1,600

7th $1,500

8th $1,400

9th $1,300

10th $1,200

11th-20th $1,000

21st-30th $900

31st-40th $700

41st-50th $500

51st-75th $400

Scoring System

The scoring system will be a bit different in this as well because eliminations will now be important. Each elim you get will reward you with 5 points, but placements will still be extremely important for you too.

Victory Royale: 55 Points

2nd: 49 Points

3rd: 46 Points

4th: 43 Points

5th: 40 Points

6th: 37 Points

7th: 35 Points

8th: 33 Points

9th: 31 Points

10th: 29 Points

11th: 27 Points

12th: 25 Points

13th: 23 Points

14th: 21 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 17 Points

17th: 15 Points

18th: 13 Points

19th: 11 Points

20th: 9 Points

21st: 7 Points

22nd: 5 Points

23rd: 4 Points

24th: 3 Points

25th: 2 Points

26th-45th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 5 Points

For a full look at the rules, head over to Epic’s post here. Good luck!

