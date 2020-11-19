How to Play in Fortnite $1 Million Super Cup: Date, Rules & More

The team at Epic Games is looking to close out Fortnite Season 4 with a bang, not only with the upcoming live event, but also with a massive tournament.
Fortnite leakers are saying the files that will be used for the event are bigger than anything we’ve seen before, and if that has you excited, you might want to also consider playing in this final Marvel Super Series tournament.
While there will not be a special Marvel skin up for grabs, you’ll instead be able to get your hands on a chunk of $1 million, which means you can just buy a bunch of skins if you’d like.
Here’s what you need to know about this upcoming tournament.
Fortnite $1 Million Super Cup
→ Venom Cup feat. Marvel Knockout LTM
→ Duos
→ Nov 18
🏆 Venom Outfit and Pickaxe
Mark your calendars, the $1Million Super Cup is on Nov 21st!
This special tournament will take place on November 21 and will be broadcast live on the Fortnite Twitch channel.
Although this is part of the Marvel Super Series, this won’t be like the previous four tournaments.
Instead of featuring only Marvel Mythic abilities, this will be a blend between the traditional battle royale and Marvel Knockout.
Epic explains the variation like this:
“The materials granted on elimination are reduced to 20 and a material cap set at 200 per material.”
This means your building will have to be done wisely because you’ll have a lot less of each material.
How Are the Prizes Paid Out?
Like the previous tournaments, not everyone will be coming home with a prize. Only the top Duos from each reason will earn money, but you should have a decent chance of coming away with something.
Here’s how the payouts will work in your particular regions:
Event Prizes – Europe
Rank Prize
1st $4,000
2nd $3,500
3rd $3,000
4th $2,700
5th $2,600
6th $2,500
7th $2,400
8th $2,300
9th $2,200
10th $2,000
11th-20th $1,800
21st-30th $1,500
31st-40th $1,300
41st-50th $1,100
51st-75th $1,000
76th-100th $900
101st-250th $800
251st-500th $600
Event Prizes – NA East
Rank Prize
1st $3,500
2nd $3,000
3rd $2,700
4th $2,600
5th $2,500
6th $2,400
7th $2,300
8th $2,100
9th $2,000
10th $1,800
11th-20th $1,500
21st-30th $1,400
31st-40th $1,100
41st-50th $1,000
51st-75th $950
76th-100th $850
101st-250th $750
Event Prizes – NA West
Rank Prize
1st $3,000
2nd $2,500
3rd $2,300
4th $2,000
5th $1,900
6th $1,800
7th $1,700
8th $1,600
9th $1,500
10th $1,400
11th-20th $1,200
21st-30th $1,000
31st-40th $900
41st-50th $850
51st-75th $800
76th-100th $750
Event Prizes – Brazil
Rank Prize
1st $3,000
2nd $2,500
3rd $2,300
4th $2,000
5th $1,900
6th $1,800
7th $1,700
8th $1,600
9th $1,500
10th $1,400
11th-20th $1,200
21st-30th $1,000
31st-40th $900
41st-50th $850
51st-75th $800
76th-100th $750
Event Prizes – Asia
Rank Prize
1st $2,500
2nd $2,000
3rd $1,900
4th $1,800
5th $1,700
6th $1,600
7th $1,500
8th $1,400
9th $1,300
10th $1,200
11th-20th $1,000
21st-30th $900
31st-40th $700
41st-50th $500
51st-75th $400
Event Prizes – OCE
Rank Prize
1st $2,500
2nd $2,000
3rd $1,900
4th $1,800
5th $1,700
6th $1,600
7th $1,500
8th $1,400
9th $1,300
10th $1,200
11th-20th $1,000
21st-30th $900
31st-40th $700
41st-50th $500
51st-75th $400
Event Prizes – Middle East
Rank Prize
1st $2,500
2nd $2,000
3rd $1,900
4th $1,800
5th $1,700
6th $1,600
7th $1,500
8th $1,400
9th $1,300
10th $1,200
11th-20th $1,000
21st-30th $900
31st-40th $700
41st-50th $500
51st-75th $400
Scoring System
The scoring system will be a bit different in this as well because eliminations will now be important. Each elim you get will reward you with 5 points, but placements will still be extremely important for you too.
Victory Royale: 55 Points
2nd: 49 Points
3rd: 46 Points
4th: 43 Points
5th: 40 Points
6th: 37 Points
7th: 35 Points
8th: 33 Points
9th: 31 Points
10th: 29 Points
11th: 27 Points
12th: 25 Points
13th: 23 Points
14th: 21 Points
15th: 19 Points
16th: 17 Points
17th: 15 Points
18th: 13 Points
19th: 11 Points
20th: 9 Points
21st: 7 Points
22nd: 5 Points
23rd: 4 Points
24th: 3 Points
25th: 2 Points
26th-45th: 1 Point
Each Elimination: 5 Points
For a full look at the rules, head over to Epic’s post here. Good luck!
