How to Enable 120 FPS in Fortnite on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S

Players who have upgraded to either the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S can now take advantage of a major boost in performance in Fortnite.

Beginning with the v15.10 update of Season 5, players will now be able to enable 120 frames-per-second, providing a massive increase in performance from the previous 60 FPS cap.

Of course, having a 120 FPS TV isn’t quite the norm just yet, but if you’re somebody who has their console hooked up to a monitor that can push out these frames, then you can immediately start taking advantage of this.

Your game won’t immediately default to this mode as there are some drawbacks, so let’s take a look.

How to Turn on 120 FPS

Currently, the Xbox Series X and PS5 are outputting Fortnite at a full 4K resolution at 60 FPS, while the Series S is 1080p and 60 FPS.

In order to hit 120 FPS, you’ll have to be okay with the resolution dropping from 4K to 1440p, while it’ll be outputting at 1200p on the Series S. If this is a sacrifice you’re willing to make, then the door is open for you do so.

All you’ll have to do is head into your video settings in-game and toggle on the 120 FPS.

From there, you should be all set and be able to experience a whole new world of Fortnite. Whether the consoles are able to maintain a locked 120 FPS remains to be seen, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction.

Is It Worth It?

If you’re playing on your living room TV on at 60hz screen, then it really won’t matter if you switch the framerate.

Then again, you might be able to stay above 60 FPS consistently if you switch to this mode due to the drop in resolution, so it might just be worth activating just for that even if you can’t actually get a true 120 FPS.

At the end of the day, it’ll come down to personal preference, but any pro player would say that getting the highest framerate possible is what’s important.

