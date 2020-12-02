How to Play in Fortnite Bhangra Boogie Cup: Time, Prize, Platform & More

The start of a new Fortnite season is usually when we find out about a bunch of upcoming tournaments that will keep the competitive players busy.

Season 5 is no different on that end as/ OnePPlus has teamed up with Epic Games to bring the Bhangra Boogie Cup to Fortnite. This tournament will be exclusive to Android players, but there’s nothing stopping players from making the jump over to their phone for this tournament.

Instead of winning cash prizes, the Bhangra Boogie Cup will be rewarding players with cosmetics and possibly a phone depending on what placement is reached.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the upcoming tournament.

Fortnite Bhangra Boogie Cup Begins December 6

To play in the tournament, you’ll need to load up Fortnite on your Android device on December 6 and head on over to the Compete tab.

There, you’ll see the Bhangra Boogie Cup, and depending on your region, you might be able to just jump in and start playing.

Two-Factor Authentication will have have to be enabled on your account before you compete, but once that’s all set up, you’ll be all good.

How the Scoring System Works

It looks like this will be a tournament that values placement points over raw eliminations, so make sure you practice your box fighting skills for a stacked end game.

Then again, this is a mobile tournament, so you might not run into many pros, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. Here’s the scoring breakdown:

Victory Royale: 10 Points (+3)

2nd – 5th: 7 Points (+2)

6th – 15th: 5 Points (+2)

16th – 25th: 3 Points (+3)

26th – 100th: 1 Point (+1)

Each Elimination: 1 Point

Placements are king here, but don’t forget to take out some players too if you have the chance.

What Are The Prizes?

Instead of getting actual cash as a reward like many of the other tournaments offer, winners of the Bhangra Boogie Cup will instead have the chance to win in-game cosmetics, and potentially a phone.

Here are the prizes:

Nana Dance Spray 5 Points

Bhangra Boogie Emote & Click Pow Get Down Lobby Track featuring Raftaar Top 25K Finishers (regional distribution information found below)

OnePlus 8T Phone Top 3 Point Earners for Each Region

OnePlus Buds Top Point Earner for Each Region



As for region breakdowns, here’s how that works.

Europe: Top 10,000

NA-East: Top 7,000

NA-West: Top 2,500

Latin America: Top 2,500

Asia: Top 1,000

Middle East: Top 1,000

Oceania: Top 1,000

There are a bunch of rewards up for grabs, and if you aren’t able to win these cosmetics, don’t worry because they’ll be hitting the Item Shop at a later date.

