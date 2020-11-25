Fortnite Black Hole Might Not Happen After All

The big news out of Fortnite over the past couple of days has been the fact that the secret skin for Season 5 will have a set of Star Wars characters.

While Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian are indeed big news, perhaps even bigger news is the fact that Epic Games has confirmed the actual start of Fortnite Season 5.

As part of the Fortnite Crew announcement, Epic said December 2 will be the official start of Season 5, which would seemingly put all of the black hole rumors to rest.

That’s not saying it’s off the table completely, but it definitely seems like if there will be one, it won’t last several days like the one before it did. Here’s what we know.

Season 5 Begins December 2

In their announcement, Epic revealed Fortnite Season 5 begins on December 2, which will be a day after the Galactus live event.

This means that downtime will have to be some time before that, which only leaves us with a maximum of 12 hours of the game being offline if they wanted to go that route.

It’s entirely possible after the live event at 4 p.m. ET that the game will go offline, but it’ll be back in time for Season 5, which could put all of our worries to rest.

The black hole event was cool the first time around due to the mystery surrounding it all, but it’s easy to see why players wouldn’t want to go through that again.

Star Wars Season?

Although it’s looking like we’re going to have a Star Wars-themed secret skin, it’s not looking like the entire season is going down that path.

Instead, it looks like there will be a return to normalcy, which seems to indicate Galactus will be defeated at the end of this season, provided he doesn’t find a way to escape at the last minute.

Epic has said they have much more Marvel content planned for the future, so there’s likely no rush on that. Fortnite has a long life ahead of it.

