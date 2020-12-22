Fortnite Black Panther Trailer Has Head-Scratching Guest Star

After leaking a little while ago, Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster have all made their way to Fortnite as skins.

Unlike the Marvel skins that have arrived in the past, these three are part of one bundle that has to be purchased with real money instead of V-Bucks.

With some of the past skins, we were even given the option to win them in a tournament, but that was not the case this time around.

For some reason, Epic decided to release this pack in Season 5, which is after the Marvel season concluded, so it’s curious timing, but Black Panther was a highly-requested character, so it’s cool to see him show up.

In the trailer that introduced him, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster, we see a variety of Fortnite characters welcoming the King of Wakanda, and there’s definitely an eyebrow-raising guest in attendance.

Midas is Back

In the trailer itself, you can see Midas, alive and well, as one of the characters who is standing outside of the Panther Monument awaiting Black Panther.

Ever since his release earlier in Chapter 2, Midas has been one of the most popular characters in all of Fortnite, so it’s nice to see him back.

However, players will remember that Midas seemingly died and has only returned as a Shadow in the recent Fortnitemares event, so how was he alive and well here?

Mistake or Tease?

More and more characters are making their way towards Zero… And yes, Midas seems to be doing just fine. https://t.co/ynwpzG3Ehn — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) August 15, 2020

While Midas being back in this trailer doesn’t have to mean anything in the grand scheme of things, but Epic tends to not do things for no reason.

Midas has been a character that players have wanted back for a while now in some shape or form, and he’s actually shown up as part of The Last Laugh bundle.

There is also a vocal number of players calling for the Shadow Midas style to become a skin, but it looks like that ship has effectively set sail. Who knows what’s next for the character, but it looks like his story isn’t over.

