When Are Boats & Choppas Coming Back to Fortnite?

It might have already dawned on by now, but in case you haven’t noticed, the Choppas and boats are both missing from Fortnite.

Both of these vehicles are missing from the traditional Fortnitemares lobby, which means you’ll have to head into Team Rumble to complete some of the Week 10 challenges if you don’t want to wait.

Cars are still in the game, likely because they aren’t exactly a hard counter to the Shadows. However, the Choppa and boats can counter the Shadows hard. Imagine having a helicopter just hovering above the zombies in the endgame zone for easy wins?

Epic Games hasn’t provided comment on why these vehicles were taken out of the regular lobbies, so we can only speculate this being the reason. This is also why we can make an educated guess as to when they’ll return to the game.

When Will Boats & Choppas Return?

Since these two vehicles have been disabled since the start of Fortnitemares, it would only make sense for them both to return after the event wraps up, right?

This would mean that November 2 or 3 would be the time they show up back into the game, since that will be when Fortnitemares leaves for the year.

If they don’t come back at that time, then we’re really at a loss as to where they could be.

What’s In Store For the Rest of the Season?

After Fortnitemares concludes, we have about a month left of the season, which means Epic will likely be kicking things into overdrive.

According to a prominent Fortnite leaker, this Season 4 live event will be the biggest thing Fortnite has seen yet and the future of the game will change significantly.

That’s a pretty big claim to make considering Chapter 2 put the game offline for several days and then launched with a new map entirely.

We’re still about a month out, and there’s even a chance we could see Season 4 extended, so keep an eye out for any news going forward.

Things are shaping up for a wild end to this season, so we hope it lives up to the hype!

