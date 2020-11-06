Fortnite Players Convinced Chapter 1 Map is Coming Back

The start of Fortnite Chapter 2 was a very exciting time for the game as it represented something very fresh, but it seems like it didn’t take too long for that feeling to wear off.

It’s no surprise that the Chapter 1 has a warm feeling in the hearts of many players because it’s where a lot of them first got their start with Fortnite. It’s also no surprise that Chapter 2 is a lot different than the first one as it brought a bunch of changes like swimming and fishing.

It can be argued that Chapter 1 was a simpler time for the game, and many players would agree with you. Fortnite has evolved a lot since it first released, and a lot of it is only possible on the Chapter 2 map.

However, it’s also entirely possible the team has been working behind the scenes on a revamped Chapter 1 map, and players have convinced themselves this is the case.

Is The Old Map Coming Back?

Epic has remained very tight-lipped about the possibility of the return of the old map, but there are a lot of hints that we can look at.

As pointed out by Reddit user flapjack626, all of these things that have popped up in Fortnite might actually be hinting at something.

The default skins all disappeared at the start of Chapter 2, but now they have all been released with about a month left in the season, and that has raised some eyebrows.

On top of this, a new song has shown up on the car radios and this upcoming event is being hailed as the biggest thing Epic has ever done in Fortnite.

All of this can potentially point towards the return of the old map.

Are We Getting Our Hopes Up?

It’s important to note that there’s nothing on Epic’s end that has been done to encourage this line of thinking.

All of this is just speculation at this point, but you have to admit that it’s a lot of evidence that hints at this happening.

We don’t want to get our hopes up too much, so we’ll wait for official word, but for those of you out there asking for this map to come back, there’s a chance that this could be happen very soon.

