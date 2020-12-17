Fortnite Charge & Dragon Shotguns Buffed in Latest Update

A lot of things were changed at the start of Fortnite Season 5, but perhaps the biggest change came when Epic Games made the decision to vault the Pump Shotgun.

In its place came back the Charge Shotgun, and now that players have spent more time getting used to it, Epic still decided more work had to be done.

You might remember that both the Charge and Dragon had already been buffed earlier in the season, but it seems that more had to be tweaked to make these guns viable.

Following the v15.10 update, we can see for ourselves just what was changed and how these guns will now actually feel a bit better. Let’s dive right in.

Fortnite Charge Shotgun Buff

The Charge Shotgun has received a BUFF in 15.10. New Damage/Reload amounts:

Common: 8.0 → 8.4 / 4.84 → 4.73

Uncommon: 8.5 → 8.8 / 4.62 → 4.515

Rare: 8.9 → 9.3 / 4.4 → 4.3

Epic: 9.3 → 9.8 / 4.18 → 4.085

Legendary: 9.8 → 10.2 / 3.96 → 3.87 pic.twitter.com/WjL2zNu7R3 — Mang0e – Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) December 15, 2020

Thanks to Fortnite leaker Mang0e, we can see just how much better the Charge should feel.

It appears that the damage got higher and the reloads got faster. It’s tough to tell exactly what these numbers for the damage mean, but we can likely assume that the higher the number, the better the damage.

This change went into effect a few days ago, so you should already have noticed if the gun feels better or not.

Now, let’s take a look at the new and improved Dragon Shotgun.

Dragon Shotgun Buff

The Dragon Shotgun has received a BUFF: Epic:

Damage increased from 13.3 → 15.2

Knockback increased Legendary:

Damage increased from 14 → 16

Knockback increased pic.twitter.com/gK7NUVSSbh — Mang0e – Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) December 15, 2020

While the Charge Shotgun buff is important because it’s the more common of the two guns, you might be interested in seeing how the Dragon performs now..

Damage has been increased among the two rarities and the knockback from them has been increased.

It’s still hard to determine if this is actually a good gun worth using, but it can be pretty fun to try out in public lobbies, but it’s still hard to recommend when you have those precious Arena points on the line.

We have to admit, it is cool to see wood rapidly burn and the structure that your enemy built to be safe potentially turn into their tomb.

