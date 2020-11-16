How to Get Free Rewards With Fortnite Twitch Creators’ Challenge

For all of the Twitch viewers out there who enjoy watching Fortnite, Epic Games has teamed up with the streaming platform and has offered a way for you to get your hands on some freebies.

Beginning today, the Fortnite Twitch Creators’ Challenge has begun and it’ll require you to pick between three different communities and complete a variety of challenges in an effort to earn free V-Bucks, emotes and more.

Running until November 22, there will be all sorts of prizes for both Fortnite and Twitch to earn, and participation is capped at 500,000 people, so you’ll have to act fast to get some free stuff.

How Fortnite Twitch Creators’ Challenge Works

To get started, you’ll have to head over to this website and log in with your Epic Games account you play Fortnite with.

From there, you’ll be taken to the landing page where it shows you the challenges, and all you’ll have to do is follow the steps there to begin.

Each day, there will be special tasks that players will have to complete, so make sure you check in each day and make sure you actually know what to do.

What Are the Challenges?

Epic has actually laid out all of the challenges you’ll have to complete if you want to earn all of the prizes.

November 16:

Follow the Creator’s channel after linking your Twitch account.

Play for a total of 20 minutes in the Solo game mode. Receive a Fortnite Emoticon.



November 17:

Watch the Creator’s stream for a total of 30 minutes.

Make a total of 3 eliminations in the Solo game mode. Receive 100 V-Bucks



November 18:

Make a comment with the word “Fortnite” in the Creator’s chat.

Play for a total of 30 minutes in the Duos game mode. Receive a Fortnite Banner.



November 19:

Follow the Fortnite Twitch account.

Place in top 25 during a Solo game. Receive a Fortnite Emoticon.



November 20:

Use 500 channel points on the Creator’s channel.

Make a total of 5 eliminations in the Squads game mode. Receive a Twitch Chat Emote.



November 21:

Send any emote received during the Creators’ Challenge.

Place in top 25 for a total of 5 times in the Duos game mode. Receive a Twitch Chat Emote.



November 22:

Watch the Creator’s stream for a total of 30 minutes or subscribe to the Creator’s channel.

Play for a total of 60 minutes in the Solo game mode. Receive 100 Twitch Bits



All in all, nothing is too difficult to complete, and most of the challenges will be finished just by playing the game as you normally do.

It’s a nice little incentive Epic gives here, so it’d be cool to see them keep this rolling in the future.

READ NEXT: Galactus Mysteriously Disappears From Fortnite Horizon