How to Damage Opponents Using Choppa Blades in Fortnite

Another week of Fortnite XP Xtravaganza is here and these challenges are not really all that easy to complete.

Sure, they give you a bunch of XP, but a lot of them aren’t too fun to complete and this latest one that requires you damage opponents using Choppa blades is not easy by any stretch of the imagination.

Not only do you have to get a Choppa before anybody else, but you’ll also have to find somebody that is willing to be carved up with the blades.

It’ll be hard no matter what you try to do, but there are several ways to make this process easier.

Land at Doom’s Domain

Keep in mind that challenges like this will work on NPCs, so landing somewhere with a bunch of these roaming around is beneficial.

Doom’s Domain is a good drop spot for this challenge because it has an easily accessible Choppa and there are plenty of henchmen roaming around. Our best advice would just be landing directly onto the helicopter and flying it around into enemies.

Stark Industries is also a good bet for this challenge. There should be a good amount of henchmen just walking around either area, so angle your Choppa blades at them and hope for the best.

Is It Worth It?

If you’re somebody who is trying to unlock all of the foil skins from the Season 4 Battle Pass, then you’re likely going to want to complete as many of these XP Xtravaganza challenges as you possibly can.

For many players, this will just be an annoying challenge that if it’s completed, it was done completely by accident.

Keep in mind that even if you’re going for the foil skins, you don’t actually have to do every challenge in the game, but you can just play normal rounds of Fortnite and earn XP that way. It’s a longer way to do things, but it’s definitely within the realm of possibilities.

However, there’s not a ton of time left in the season, so you’ll need to start grinding pretty fast.

