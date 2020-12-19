Where to Dance at Different Holiday Trees in Fortnite

The Fortnite Winterfest, officially titled Operation Snowdown, is upon us and it brings a lot of new things for players to do and several cosmetics to unlock.

The big draw for many players will be the two free skins you get for completing challenges, but there are also several other things and XP you can get, so that’ll be something to keep an eye on.

One challenge requires you to dance at five different holiday trees, which means you’ll need to track them down and bust a move in front of them. Don’t worry, because it’s not very hard to do at all as these can all be found at named locations.

Here’s where to find these trees.

Where to Find Holiday Trees

Once you’re in the area of any of these trees, it’ll be very hard to miss them as they are quite an eyesore.

To make things even easier on you, they are often in the central part of locations, so you don’t have to bend over backward trying to find them. There are even chests underneath the trees that can actually make them decent drop spots.

Here are the named locations you’ll find the trees:

Salty Towers

Holly Hedges

Pleasant Park

Craggy Cliffs

Dirty Docks

We’re sure there are more places to find these trees out there, but these will likely be the easiest ones to find since they’ll be marked on your map.

Just land, play a little dance move, and move onto the next one until the challenge is done and the spray is yours.

You Have Several Weeks To Do This

If you’re taking a break from Fortnite, or if you just want to take your time getting all of the challenges done, then you can rest easy that you have the rest of the year and several days of January to get all of these done.

You might not want to wait that long because then you’ll be overwhelmed with things to do, but if that’s what you want to do, then you can do that.

