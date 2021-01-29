Fortnite Players Celebrate Gangnam Style Emote in Best Way Possible

In a true blast from the past, the viral dance from nearly a decade now has now made its way to Fortnite.

That’s right, the 2012 smash hit Gangnam Style has now been immortalized as an emote in Fortnite and players have been celebrating in style.

Since this is a traversal emote, meaning you’re able to move around while dancing, some players have gone the extra mile, quite literally.

Two players managed to do this emote across the entire map and live to tell the tale, which is no small feat. In case you don’t believe us, they actually captured the whole thing in a video.

Gangnam Style!

In the video uploaded by Reddit user Puffin3000, you can see the journey began at Craggy Cliffs, a location that’s found in the far north of the map, and somehow managed to dance their way to Flush Factory.

It’s crazy considering that they had to pass a llama along the way and not ever stop for anything, but they somehow managed to do it.

Of course, this is certainly not anything you’d want to try if you’re actively trying to win a game, but this is part of what makes Fortnite so fun to play.

Grab it While You Can

Add a little Gangnam Style to your life. Dance on over to the Item Shop and grab the Emote now! pic.twitter.com/uao10oQmgF — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 29, 2021

Since this is an Item Shop emote, you’ll want to make sure you grab it before it rotates out of the shop.

We see things get rotated back in all the time, but it usually takes a while, so if this is a dance you can see yourself using often in the future, make sure you scoop it up while you can.

There are already several cool emotes in Fortnite, but the fact that this one lets you move around helps it stand apart from the others.

The only drawback is if you’re not a fan of the song, because if you’re not then you’ll likely be annoyed playing it that long.

READ NEXT: Where to Find Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 XP Coins