How to Play in Fortnite Generations Cup: Rules, Time, Platform & More

If you’re having trouble tracking down a PS5 in the wild like many people are, Fortnite and Sony have teamed up to give you a chance to actually win one.

Introducing a PS4 and PS5-exclusive tournament, the Fortnite Generations Cup will give seven players across the world the chance to win a PS5, but it’s much more likely you’ll be able to take home a skin instead.

This is a strictly solo tournament, which is becoming a bit rare in Fortnite, so you’ll need to dust off your controller and prove your worth all by yourself.

It shouldn’t be too scary, but just know you won’t have anybody else to rely on if you’re in a pickle.

Fortnite Generations Cup Time

Mark your calendars for Dec 18 and get ready for the Fortnite Generations Cup – Only on PlayStation! Compete for a chance to earn a new Outfit and for top players, a PlayStation 5. Read about it here: https://t.co/RSlvcRcEqB — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 16, 2020

This tournament will take place on December 18 and for the time it begins in your region, it’s best to check the in-game compete time.

According to the Epic Games blog post, this will be the start time for each region, with the caveat being it’s all in EST, so you’ll have to convert it.

OCE: 2:00 AM – 5:00 AM

ASIA: 4:00 AM – 7:00 AM

ME: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

EU: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

BR: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

NAE: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

NAW: 9:00 PM – 12:00 AM

The usual three hour sessions return, and you’ll also need to make sure you have 2FA and have an account level of 30 or up to play.

What’s The Format?

The format isn’t really all that different from other tournaments, with placements getting a lot of value while eliminations aren’t worth as much.

Some tourneys give out five points an elimination, but this one will just give you one point.

Here’s how it all works out:

Victory Royale: 10 Points

2nd – 5th: 7 Points

6th – 15th: 5 Points

16th – 25th: 3 Points

25th – 50th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point

Obviously, getting wins will give you the most points, but you also will need to sprinkle in some eliminations if you really want to perform well.

Now, let’s take a look at how the rewards are given out.

Who Wins Prizes?

According to the official rules, most players will come away with a cosmetic outfit and back bling, but some will be able to win a PS5.

Here’s how it’ll be dished out:

Event Prizes – Europe

1st PlayStation® 5 console

1st – 2,400th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Event Prizes – NA East

1st PlayStation® 5 console

1st – 1,500th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Event Prizes – NA West

1st PlayStation® 5 console

1st – 600th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Event Prizes – Brazil

1st PlayStation® 5 console

1st – 600th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Event Prizes – Asia

1st PlayStation® 5 console

1st – 300th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Event Prizes – Oceania

1st PlayStation® 5 console

1st – 300th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Event Prizes – Middle East

1st PlayStation® 5 console

1st – 300th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

As it stands, this appears to be the only way to get this skin, so if you want exclusive bragging rights over your friends, you’ll have to do well in this event.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Black Panther “Wakanda Forever” Challenges Leak