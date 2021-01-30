Fortnite Leak Reveals Where Golf Carts Could Return

Now that cars are now in Fortnite, it seems like it’d be pretty safe to bring just about any vehicle to the game.

Golf carts were a drivable vehicle a while ago in the game, known as ATK back then, but they have been missing for several seasons now.

They’ve effectively been overshadowed by cars as they can fit a whole squad of players in them and they’ll provide a lot more cover than a golf cart ever could.

With all that said, it appears that these vehicles are on the verge of returning very soon. To further prove that point, it looks like a possible spawn point for the ATKs has been found in Retail Row.

Golf Cart Spawn Point

According to Reddit user Koooooomar, there is a spot these ATKs can spawn in Retail Row, so if they are ever added back into the game.

Now, you might be wondering why you’d ever want to use this over a car, and there are actually a variety of reasons you might want to.

The main reason would presumably be that the golf carts would go faster on the grass and could potentially be better on gas mileage.

Obviously, the downsides are less room and less protection while driving, so it’ll really come down to a matter of preference.

Release Date?

As has been the case with practically everything in Fortnite Chapter 2, we don’t have a definitive release date locked down.

There’s a chance things like this could show up in the next update, but Epic would usually tease something this big.

New vehicles are always an exciting time in Fortnite, even if it’s the return of something we’ve already seen. The planes being back in Operation Snowdown was a cool time as they weren’t anywhere close to being as strong as they once were.

Whether golf carts will actually be coming back is something that only Epic knows for sure. Are you excited to see them back or will they just be another vehicle that you won’t use?

READ NEXT: What’s Going on With the Female Midas Skin in Fortnite?