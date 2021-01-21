Fortnite Infinite Invisibility Glitch Already Found

We knew somebody was going to discover a way to stay invisible forever with the new Predator Mythic item in Fortnite, but we didn’t know it would happen so fast.

Unsurprisingly, YouTuber Glitch King, somebody who specializes in his ability to break games and discover things like this, came across it.

Instead of just showing you that it exists, this YouTuber always gives you the details on how to pull it off yourself, so if he covers something, it usually means some sort of fix will be coming in the near future.

Here’s how you can try the glitch out for yourself. Keep in mind that this will be entering a bit of a gray area, so tread carefully.

How to Stay Invisible Forever

In his video, he covers how to go invisible at the 40 second mark, but there are plenty of other glitches to take a look at if you’re interested.

For this one, all you’ll need is the Predator’s Cloaking Device and you’re in business. The only thing you’ll have to do is use it and wait until it starts blinking, indicating that you’re about to lose your cloak.

At this point, unplug your internet and wait 15-20 seconds. In the video, he shows that if you did this correctly, you can then plug your internet back in and your character will remain invisible for the rest of the match.

You’ll even be able to switch weapons and fight without losing it, so it’s definitely a very strong glitch.

Fix Incoming?

As of right now, there’s nothing that would indicate Epic is fixing this right now, but it’s still very early.

If this glitch actually does start becoming a problem, then we’ll likely see the developers step in and do something about it. For now, it appears that this will remain in the game, possibly due to the fact that it’s a pretty hard thing to fix.

We’ll just have to hope nobody abuses it. For what it’s worth, the invisibility isn’t too strong as it is because people can still see you pretty well. Of course, seeing somebody use weapons while invisible is another thing entirely.

